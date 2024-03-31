Sunita Kejriwal says 'PM Modi jailed my husband': Top quotes at INDIA rally

New Delhi: Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal addressed the INDIA bloc's ‘Loktantra Bachao’ rally on Sunday and claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi sent her husband to jail. Here are the top quotes made by politicians at the Delhi event. Jailed Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal at the rally. (PTI)

Sunita Kejriwal said Arvind Kejriwal is a lion

“Your own Kejriwal has sent a message for you from jail. Before reading this message, I would like to ask you something. Our Prime Minister Narendra Modi put my husband in jail, did the Prime Minister do the right thing? Do you believe that Kejriwal Ji is a true patriot and honest person? These BJP people are saying that if Kejriwal ji is in jail, he should resign. Should he resign? Your Kejriwal is a lion, they will not be able to keep him in jail for long,” she said.

Kalpana Soren, wife of jailed former Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren, said the time has come to end dictatorship in the country.

"I am standing in front of you as the voice of 50 per cent of India's women population and 9 percent of the tribal community...Today this gathering in this historic ground is testifying that you all have come from every part of the country to end the dictatorship," she said.

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav said his entire family is being harassed with cases.

"The ED, CBI and IT are the cells of the BJP. Lalu Ji has been harassed a lot of times. There have been cases against me. My mother, my sisters, my brother-in-law, all the relatives of my father, there were cases against everyone... Many of our leaders are being raided currently. ED, IT raids are underway. But we are not going to be scared... We will struggle. Only lions are caged. All of us are lions... We are fighting for you," he said.

TMC MP Derek O'Brien said his party is part of the INDIA bloc. "This is a fight between BJP versus democracy," he added.

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti said: "Today, the country is going through some tough times. People are being jailed without any investigation. This is 'Kalyug ka Amrit Kaal'... I am not talking about Umar Khalid or Mohammad Zubair, I am talking about your elected representatives... It is not surprising to me. Myself, Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah, all three former CMs are under house arrest... The one who violates the law is a traitor".

Uddhav Thackeray slammed the BJP.

"Now, their (BJP's) dream is to cross 400 (seats)... It is time that one party and one person's government have to go... We are not here for the election campaign, we are here to protect democracy... BJP washed the people who they once alleged of corruption. They washed them in a washing machine and made them clean. How can a party full of corrupts run the government?" he said.

Sagarika Ghose said the TMC is with Arvind Kejriwal.

"On behalf of the TMC and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, I want to state that the TMC is with Arvind Kejriwal and the AAP. I also want to state that the TMC is with the INDIA alliance," she said.

MK Stalin could not come to the rally but sent a message.

"The very word 'INDIA' became problematic for them when our alliance was formed. Anyone who doesn't succumb to their pressure is threatened. This sounds like an undeclared emergency... when the going gets tough, the tough get going," he said.

