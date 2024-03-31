'Loktantra Bachao vs parivar bachao': BJP-Opposition war of words on INDIA bloc rally

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday slammed the INDIA bloc over its ‘Loktantra Bachao’ rally against the arrest of Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, saying the Opposition wanted to safeguard dynasty politics and corruption, not democracy. Huge cut-outs of Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi installed near the venue of INDIA bloc's Loktantra Bachao rally.(PTI)

"These parties have been engulfed in total corruption. They are controlled by family fiefdom and their basic modus operandi of the politics is to create a communal, regional, linguistic divide and caste divide. They try to snatch the power and then fill up their coffers for the interest of their family. Now they are trying to raise this bogey of Loktantra Bachao (save democracy). It is parivar bachao aur bhrashtachar chhupao (save family, hide corruption)," BJP leader Sudhanshu Trivedi said.

Taking a veiled jibe at the Aam Aadmi Party and the Congress, Sudhanshu Trivedi said the INDIA bloc was trying to save the family and cover up corruption. "And these birds of the same feather have flocked together to protect their family fiefdom and corruption," he added.

Trivedi claimed all the INDIA bloc parties were against the Ram Temple.

"Today it can be said that in order to hide their old crimes, all these parties which were against the Ram Temple, who made resolutions like mass destruction of Hindu religion, made many objectionable comments on the Gods and Goddesses of Hindu religion, are using Ramlila Maidan (in Delhi) to hide their old crimes of corruption," he said.

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla slammed AAP for the rally.

"If court is not giving relief to you, does that mean that court is against you? This is not democracy-saving, they are trying to save their own corruption...that's why all corrupt people are coming together and sloganeering against the probe against corruption," he added.

BJP leader Shaina NC said the Opposition is corrupt.

"We, as a political party, too want a competent opposition. But if the Opposition is corrupt, why shouldn't agencies take the due course of process? The ED, post-2003, has not just been a statutory body, it is allowed to arrest based on the evidence provided. That is exactly what has happened in the liquor scam," she said.

She also slammed the Congress for opposing the Income Tax department's tax demand.

"They constantly question 'Why is the income tax after us?'... If you don't file your returns, the agencies or the administration are going to question you," she added.

Meanwhile, AAP leader Gopal Rai said the BJP is afraid of the INDIA bloc's unity. "The BJP is speaking the language of fear," he added.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav claimed several countries have criticized the BJP over Arvind Kejriwal's arrest.

"BJP's concern is that it is going (from power)... It is a new invention that ED, CBI and IT are deployed and donation is raised... No one in the universe has lied as much as the BJP... The BJP is being criticised all over the world after Arvind Kejriwal's arrest," he said.

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray slammed the BJP over its attack on the INDIA bloc.

"They do not understand the meaning of family. You have to take responsibility for your family. Now, they have no other agenda. Ever since the issue of electoral bonds came to light, people have gotten to know the true face of the BJP, i.e., 'Bhrasht Janata Party'. This party is of corrupt people... All the corrupt people are joining the BJP now," he added.

Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal will read out the former's message at the rally.

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge are also expected to address the event.

With inputs from ANI, PTI