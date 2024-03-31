'BJP is being shamed across the world': Akhilesh Yadav on Arvind Kejriwal's arrest

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is being shamed all over the world for arresting Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. Akhilesh Yadav, who arrived in the national capital to participate in a mega rally of the opposition INDIA bloc, also attacked the ruling party over the issue of electoral bonds, saying no one in the universe would have told as many lies as the BJP did. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav in New Delhi.(ANI)

“BJP's concern is that it is going out (from power),” Yadav told reporters in New Delhi.

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally in Meerut scheduled for today and the opposition's rally in Delhi, the SP chief claimed it as a sign of who's coming to power and who's going out.

“It is a new invention that ED, CBI and IT are deployed and donation is raised. No one in the universe has lied as much as the BJP. The BJP is being shamed all over the world after Arvind Kejriwal's arrest,” he said.

The opposition leaders started arriving at the historic Ramlila Maidan to attend a rally by INDIA bloc leaders held in the backdrop of Kejriwal's arrest and allegations of misuse of agencies against the opposition by the BJP-led central government.

Top INDIA bloc leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, Sharad Pawar, Uddhav Thackeray, and Tejashwi Yadav are set to attend the rally in the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections.

The BJP, meanwhile, has termed the rally an effort to hide corruption.

"What is this rally? It is nothing but 'Bhrashtachar bachao andolan' whose slogan can be 'karenge hum bhrashtachar, kahenge isko shishtachar, when karvai (probe) takes place, hum chilayenge atyachar, atyachar'," BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla told ANI on Saturday.

“Arvind Kejriwal used to say that he would put Lalu Yadav, Sonia Gandhi, and Rahul Gandhi in jail because they have done 'bhrashtachar' and today, when Kejriwal is in jail, the courts are not giving him relief, so he is taking the support of the same Lalu Prasad Yadav, Akhilesh Yadav, and Rahul Gandhi, and he's asking why he is put in jail.”