Sunita Kejriwal to replace Arvind Kejriwal as Delhi CM? BJP leader's fresh swipe

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday once again took a swipe at jailed Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal it saying seems the Aam Aadmi Party leader has drawn inspiration from INDIA bloc ally Lalu Prasad Yadav who gave reins of power to his wife upon coming under the dragnet. Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal with wife Sunita. (PTI file)

On the Opposition's INDIA bloc's rally at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi on Sunday, BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad said, “There is no restriction on doing a rally. But who is gathering? Those who are drenched in corruption, those who are jailed for looting public money. The ones who wore a cloak of honesty and said that they would do a new kind of politics are now speaking of running the government from jail.”

"I heard that following the footsteps of Lalu Yadav, Kejriwal wants to make his wife the chief minister... Such people are protesting against the honest government of PM (Narendra) Modi... The people are not going to listen to them... Everything will be clarified on 4th (June)," news agency ANI quoted Ravi Shankar Prasad as saying.

Sunita Kejriwal, who stayed away from politics while her husband was at the helm, has come out with a couple of impassioned video statements in the recent past

On Sunday, Sunita Kejriwal attended the INDIA bloc rally held at Ramlila Maidan and read out a message from her husband, Arvind Kejriwal, who is in the Enforcement Directorate custody in connection with an excise policy-linked case.

Top INDIA bloc leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, Sharad Pawar, Uddhav Thackeray, Akhilesh Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav attended the rally held in the backdrop of Arvind Kejriwal's arrest just before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

"Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita will participate in the INDIA bloc's maha rally at Ramlila Maidan. She will read out her husband's message from ED custody. It will be his message for the country," a party source told news agency PTI.

Prasad, who held the law and justice portfolio in the first seven years of Narendra Modi's Prime Ministership, was asked about the Aam Aadmi Party chief's refusal to give up his post, nearly a week after being arrested by the ED.

"These days Kejriwal's wife seems to have become quite active. She can be seen in the chair that her husband used to occupy as the chief minister of Delhi," PTI quoted Prasad as saying on Friday.

The former Union minister was talking to reporters in Patna, on his first visit to his home town after the party declared his candidature from Patna Sahib Lok Sabha seat for a second consecutive term.

Prasad referred to Kejriwal's association with the INDIA bloc, which has among its members the RJD president who, in 1997, got himself replaced by his wife Rabri Devi as the Bihar chief minister when faced with imminent arrest in a fodder scam case.

"Maybe as an ally, Kejriwal has learnt a few tricks from Lalu Prasad. So much for claims of probity in public life he made while spearheading the Anna Hazare agitation," remarked the BJP leader.

Hemant Soren's wife meets Sunita Kejriwal in Delhi

Former Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren's wife Kalpana Soren met Sunita Kejriwal in New Delhi on Saturday.

Kalpna Soren met Sunita Kejriwal at the Delhi chief minister's residence on 6 Flagstaff Road. The meeting between the two lasted for 15-20 minutes, reported claimed.

Hemant Soren is behind bars after his arrest in January by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case linked to an alleged land scam in Jharkhand.