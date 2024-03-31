 INDIA bloc rally: What are Arvind Kejriwal's 6 guarantees that Sunita Kejriwal read out? | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
INDIA bloc rally: What are Arvind Kejriwal's 6 guarantees that Sunita Kejriwal read out?

ByHT News Desk
Mar 31, 2024 02:28 PM IST

Reading out her husband's message, Sunita Kejriwal said, "If voted to power, the INDIA bloc will fulfil six guarantees, including good hospitals and education.

Sunita Kejriwal, the wife of jailed Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, joined top INDIA bloc leaders on stage during the 'Loktantra Bachao' rally at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi on Sunday and read out her husband's message that included six poll promises ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Jailed Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal, jailed former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren's wife Kalpana Soren during INDIA bloc's 'Loktantra Bachao Rally' at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi on Sunday, (PTI)
Jailed Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal, jailed former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren's wife Kalpana Soren during INDIA bloc's 'Loktantra Bachao Rally' at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi on Sunday, (PTI)

Reading out her husband's message, Sunita Kejriwal said, "If voted to power, the INDIA bloc will fulfil six guarantees, including good hospitals and education.

"If you give opportunity to the INDIA bloc, we will build a great nation," Sunita added.

In a show of opposition unity ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, INDIA bloc leaders came together at the 'Loktantra Bachao' rally in the backdrop of Arvind Kejriwal's arrest.

NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) leader Sharad Pawar, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav, CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury, CPI general secretary D Raja, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti and Jharkhand chief minister Champai Soren were among the first to reach the Ramlila Maidan.

Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, AAP leader and Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav also joined the mega rally.

At the rally, Sunita Kejriwal read out six poll promises pitched by jailed Arvind Kejriwal. There are:

1. Countrywide 24-hour electricity.

2. The poor in country will get free electricity.

3. Every village and mohalla will get a good government school.

4. Every village, and mohalla will get a mohalla clinic.

5. Farmers will get MSP as per the Swaminathan Committee report.

6. Full statehood for Delhi.

Mother India is in pain: Sunita Kejriwal

“Mother India is in pain and this tyranny won't work,” said Sunita Kejriwal, reading out the AAP national convenor's message.Sunita Kejriwal said,

"The people of Delhi have faced injustice in last 75 years. We will make Delhi a full state if the INDIA bloc comes to power," she said.

