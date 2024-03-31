Sharad Pawar calls Walse Patil to enquire about his health

Nationalist Congress Party (SGP) president Sharad Pawar on Saturday called Dilip Walse Patil (NCP-Ajit Pawar faction) leader and enquired about his health. Walse Patil once considered a close aide of Sharad Pawar, who also worked with him during his Congress days, joined Ajit Pawar’s faction on July 2, 2023, when the NCP split. (HT FILE)

Walse Patil, who is also state cooperation minister, was injured following a domestic fall on March 27 at his home in Pune.

He suffered a femur fracture in his left leg and another fracture in his left wrist and was admitted at Sai Shree Hospital in Aundh.

Walse Patil, had tweeted about the accident and hospitalisation on X.

Walse Patil once considered a close aide of Sharad Pawar, who also worked with him during his Congress days, joined Ajit Pawar’s faction on July 2, 2023, when the NCP split.

Sharad Pawar reportedly called Walse Patil and inquired about his health. His wife Pratibha Pawar also interacted with Walse Patil.

“Walse Patil on Saturday was shifted to a private hospital in Baner and underwent surgery for his leg and wrist. The doctors are trying to make him stand in a couple of days. He will be under observation for the next seven days,” said, the treating doctor.