RCB vs LSG IPL match at Chinnaswamy stadium today: Bengaluru Police issues traffic advisory

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) teams are all set to play against one another at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Karnataka capital Bengaluru on Tuesday. In this light, the Bengaluru traffic police department on Monday issued a fresh advisory. The Royal Challengers Bangalore will play against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) team at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Tuesday. (PTI)

The department listed parking restrictions, and also gave alternative places for parking to ensure smooth vehicular movement and avoid congestion. The Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket match is scheduled between 3 pm and 11 pm today. The Chinnaswamy Stadium is located in the city's MG road, near Cubbon Park.

“In view of IPL Cricket Match in Chinnaswamy Stadium Bengaluru city, Traffic arrangements have been made to ensure smooth flow of traffic,” The advisory read.

PARKING RESTRICTIONS

Traffic cops said no parking will be allowed in the following places and streets:

Queens Road, MG Road, MG Road to Cubbon road, Rajbhavan Road, Central street Road, Cubbon Road, St. Marks Road, Museum Road, Kasturba Road, Ambedkar Veedi Road, Trinity In, Lavelle Road, Vittal Malya Road, Kings road and Nrupathunga road.

PARKING PLACES FOR PUBLIC

Alternatively, they also listed the following streets where parking of vehicles will be allowed:

St. Joseph's Indian School Ground, UB City Parking lot, BMTC TTMC Shivaji Nagar 1st Floor and OLD KGID Building, Kings Road (Inside Cubbon Park)

The advisory also requested the public to co-operate with these measures. “Public are requested to co-operate,” it read.