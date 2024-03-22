 Bengaluru's Namma Metro to extend timings on IPL match days at Chinnaswamy stadium | Bengaluru - Hindustan Times
Bengaluru's Namma Metro to extend timings on IPL match days at Chinnaswamy stadium

ByHT News Desk
Mar 22, 2024 05:11 PM IST

Bengaluru metro dept also announced that paper tickets will be issued on these days for those who board and deboard at MG Road, Cubbon Park metro stations

Bengaluru’s Namma Metro will be operated for extended hours when IPL matches are scheduled in the city’s Chinnaswamy stadium, said the metro department. This is to facilitate those cricket fans who travel to the stadium to watch the matches and return late at night.

Bengaluru metro to extend timings on IPL match days at Chinnaswamy stadium(Ajay Aggarwal/HT Photo)
Bengaluru metro to extend timings on IPL match days at Chinnaswamy stadium(Ajay Aggarwal/HT Photo)

According to an announcement by Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL), the last train services will depart at 11.30 pm from all four metro terminals in Bengaluru on March 25, 29 and April 2. Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will play against other IPL teams at Chinnaswamy Stadium on these days.

BMRCL also announced that paper tickets will be issued on these days for those who board and deboard at MG Road and Cubbon Park metro stations, from where the Chinnaswamy stadium can be accessed. “These paper tickets are priced at 50/- and are valid for a single journey from Cubbon Park & MG Road metro station to any metro station. In addition to these paper tickets, travel by smart cards and QR tickets at normal fares are also permitted,” said BMRCL in an announcement.

Meanwhile, Namma Metro will also start early operations on Sunday for people who are going to participate in the Bidadi Half Marathon. “BMRCL will be commencing its train services from 04:30 am instead of 07:00 am from all its four terminals and also from the interchange station Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Metro Station- Majestic to facilitate people for hassle-free travel by Metro to participate in Bidadi Half Marathon scheduled at Bidadi Industrial area,” said the announcement further.

