Virat Kohli's antics in video call with Anushka Sharma and Vamika after leading RCB to win over PBKS is showstopper

ByHT Sports Desk
Mar 26, 2024 06:51 AM IST

Virat Kohli played a 77-run knock to set up the foundation of successful chase in the Indian Premier League match against Punjab Kings.

Virat Kohli played a sensational match-winning 77-run knock against Punjab Kings on Monday to help Royal Challengers Bengaluru register their first win of the 2024 Indian Premier League. The batting maestro looked in imperious touch as he once again thrived under pressure and set the foundation of a successful chase for RCB in front of a plethora of home fans at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. Kohli's 49-ball stay was embellished with 11 fours and two sixes as RCB chased down the 177-run target with 4 balls to spare.

Virat Kohli was seen on a video call after the PBKS match.
Virat Kohli was seen on a video call after the PBKS match.

A video of the post-match went viral on social media where Kohli can be seen talking to someone on a video call. The 35-year-old looked in a joyous mood in the video as fans suggested it must be his wife Anushka Sharma and daughter Vamika.

"He is surely delightfully celebrating with Vamika and her mother nowadays after all his achievements," a fan commented.

Kohli returned to IPL 2024 after a two-month break from competitive cricket as he withdrew his name from the Test series against England due to personal reasons. In February, he also became a father for the second as he and Anushka were blessed with a boy in London.

After missing out on a big knock in the IPL opener against Chennai Super Kings where he scored 21, Kohli enthralled the Chinnaswamy crowd with his free-flow batting. The luck was on his side on Tuesday as he got dropped on 0 on the second ball of the innings but he didn't look back after that and stamped his authority over Punjab Kings' bowlers.

The wickets kept felling from one end, but Kohli held his ground keep hitting boundaries at regular intervals to keep the required run rate in check.

The talismanic batter opened up on his knock in the post-match presentation where he expressed his disappointment about getting out before finishing the game.

"I try to give the team a blazing start, but if wickets fall, you have to understand the conditions as well. Wasn't the usual placid pitch. It was a bit two-paced. And I thought I need to play correct cricketing shots. Playing across the line wasn't working. Disappointed I couldn't finish the game. Was in the slot but sliced it to deep point. Not a bad start - playing after two months and getting into the tournament," Kohli said after he was named Player of the Match.

