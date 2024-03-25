Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Punjab Kings Live Score: Match 6 of Indian Premier League, 2024 to start at 07:30 PM
Venue : M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
Royal Challengers Bengaluru squad -
Faf du Plessis, Rajat Patidar, Saurav Chauhan, Suyash Prabhudessai, Virat Kohli, Will Jacks, Cameron Green, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Manoj Bhandage, Mayank Dagar, Swapnil Singh, Tom Curran, Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik, Akash Deep, Alzarri Joseph, Himanshu Sharma, Karn Sharma, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Siraj, Rajan Kumar, Reece Topley, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Yash Dayal
Punjab Kings squad -
Ashutosh Sharma, Atharva Taide, Harpreet Singh, Rilee Rossouw, Shashank Singh, Shikhar Dhawan, Shivam Singh, Vishwanath Singh, Chris Woakes, Harshal Patel, Liam Livingstone, Rishi Dhawan, Sam Curran, Sikandar Raza, Tanay Thyagarajann, Jitesh Sharma, Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh, Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar, Kagiso Rabada, Nathan Ellis, Prince Choudhary, Rahul Chahar, Vidwath Kaverappa
Match 6 of Indian Premier League, 2024 between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings to be held at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru at 07:30 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.