Woman books flight from Pune to Bengaluru for 3,500, then pays 2,000 for Uber just to reach home

Another day and yet another peak Bengaluru moment. This time, an X user claimed that the fare difference between her flight from Pune to Bengaluru and her Uber from Bengaluru airport to her home was just ₹1,500. This image shows the screenshot that the woman shared, which shows ₹ 2,000 for an Uber cab she took from Bengaluru airport after coming from Pune. (X/@manasvisharmaaa)

X user Manasvi Sharma shared the post. “I booked a flight for ₹3.5k from Pune to Bangalore. And then, a cab for ₹2k from Bangalore airport to my home,” she wrote. She also tagged Uber India in her post. The X user wrapped up her tweet with a screenshot that shows the fare for different Uber services.

Take a look at the entire post here:

The post was shared a day ago. Since then, it has accumulated more than 6.9 lakh views. The tweet has further collected nearly 5,900 likes. People posted varied comments while reacting to the share.

Here’s how X users reacted to the post:

“The audacity to write affordable,” posted an X user.

“And the worst part is, Uber Go drivers won’t even turn on the AC. They will say only Premier will have AC. Like kuch bhi,” shared another.

“Use the buses if you can,” suggested a third.

“So, what? It takes less time to reach from Pune Airport to Bengaluru Airport than Bengaluru Airport to Bengaluru City,” chimed in a fourth.

“Try the buses. Otherwise, check with friends to see if they know a reliable driver for airport pick-ups and drop-offs. They'll charge less than ₹2K for sure,” advised a fifth.

“Commuting to and from Bangalore airport to the city is one of the worst commutes I have ever taken in my life! It takes a lifetime to get around,” wrote a sixth.