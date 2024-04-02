Woman books flight from Pune to Bengaluru for ₹3,500, then pays 2,000 for Uber just to reach home
A woman’s post comparing the fare of her flight from Pune to Bengaluru to the fare of rides within the city has prompted chatter online.
Another day and yet another peak Bengaluru moment. This time, an X user claimed that the fare difference between her flight from Pune to Bengaluru and her Uber from Bengaluru airport to her home was just ₹1,500.
X user Manasvi Sharma shared the post. “I booked a flight for ₹3.5k from Pune to Bangalore. And then, a cab for ₹2k from Bangalore airport to my home,” she wrote. She also tagged Uber India in her post. The X user wrapped up her tweet with a screenshot that shows the fare for different Uber services.
Also Read: Man books Uber auto for ₹62, receives ₹7.66 crore bill
Take a look at the entire post here:
The post was shared a day ago. Since then, it has accumulated more than 6.9 lakh views. The tweet has further collected nearly 5,900 likes. People posted varied comments while reacting to the share.
Here’s how X users reacted to the post:
“The audacity to write affordable,” posted an X user.
“And the worst part is, Uber Go drivers won’t even turn on the AC. They will say only Premier will have AC. Like kuch bhi,” shared another.
“Use the buses if you can,” suggested a third.
Also Read: Google techie claims Bengaluru Uber driver abused him, asked him to get out of car. Here's what happened
“So, what? It takes less time to reach from Pune Airport to Bengaluru Airport than Bengaluru Airport to Bengaluru City,” chimed in a fourth.
“Try the buses. Otherwise, check with friends to see if they know a reliable driver for airport pick-ups and drop-offs. They'll charge less than ₹2K for sure,” advised a fifth.
“Commuting to and from Bangalore airport to the city is one of the worst commutes I have ever taken in my life! It takes a lifetime to get around,” wrote a sixth.
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral Video, Photos from India and around the world