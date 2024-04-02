 Woman books flight from Pune to Bengaluru for ₹3,500, then pays 2,000 for Uber just to reach home | Trending - Hindustan Times
Woman books flight from Pune to Bengaluru for 3,500, then pays 2,000 for Uber just to reach home

ByTrisha Sengupta
Apr 02, 2024 08:27 AM IST

A woman’s post comparing the fare of her flight from Pune to Bengaluru to the fare of rides within the city has prompted chatter online.

Another day and yet another peak Bengaluru moment. This time, an X user claimed that the fare difference between her flight from Pune to Bengaluru and her Uber from Bengaluru airport to her home was just 1,500.

This image shows the screenshot that the woman shared, which shows <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2,000 for an Uber cab she took from Bengaluru airport after coming from Pune. (X/@manasvisharmaaa)
This image shows the screenshot that the woman shared, which shows 2,000 for an Uber cab she took from Bengaluru airport after coming from Pune. (X/@manasvisharmaaa)

X user Manasvi Sharma shared the post. “I booked a flight for 3.5k from Pune to Bangalore. And then, a cab for 2k from Bangalore airport to my home,” she wrote. She also tagged Uber India in her post. The X user wrapped up her tweet with a screenshot that shows the fare for different Uber services.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Also Read: Man books Uber auto for 62, receives 7.66 crore bill

Take a look at the entire post here:

 

The post was shared a day ago. Since then, it has accumulated more than 6.9 lakh views. The tweet has further collected nearly 5,900 likes. People posted varied comments while reacting to the share.

Here’s how X users reacted to the post:

“The audacity to write affordable,” posted an X user.

“And the worst part is, Uber Go drivers won’t even turn on the AC. They will say only Premier will have AC. Like kuch bhi,” shared another.

“Use the buses if you can,” suggested a third.

Also Read: Google techie claims Bengaluru Uber driver abused him, asked him to get out of car. Here's what happened

“So, what? It takes less time to reach from Pune Airport to Bengaluru Airport than Bengaluru Airport to Bengaluru City,” chimed in a fourth.

“Try the buses. Otherwise, check with friends to see if they know a reliable driver for airport pick-ups and drop-offs. They'll charge less than 2K for sure,” advised a fifth.

“Commuting to and from Bangalore airport to the city is one of the worst commutes I have ever taken in my life! It takes a lifetime to get around,” wrote a sixth.

Unveiling 'Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch Now!

News / Trending / Woman books flight from Pune to Bengaluru for 3,500, then pays 2,000 for Uber just to reach home
