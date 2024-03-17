Bengaluru man claims Uber driver 'abused' him and asked him to 'get out of the car'. Here's what happened

X user @striver_79 took to the microblogging platform and shared his horrifying experience with an Uber driver in Bengaluru. In his post, he claimed that the driver “abused” him, and his friend. Not only that, but the driver also asked them to “get out of the car”. In his post, he also shared a picture of the cab. An X user claimed that a Uber driver abused him and his friend. (REUTERS)

"First bad experience in Bangalore. Booked this Uber @Uber_India, the estimated journey time was 1.5 hours. For the first 30 minutes, the driver constantly kept talking over his phone on a loudspeaker. I and my friend got a headache after a while and asked him politely to use headphones or talk later. Guess what happened next. We were abused, and asked to get out of the car, saying, 'I am not comfortable to ride with you people,'" wrote @striver_79 in his tweet. (Also Read: Man books cab through Uber in Bengaluru, gets shocked to see extremely long wait time)

This post was shared on March 16. Since being posted, it has gained more than three lakh views. The share also has over 1,400 likes and numerous comments. Many people flocked to the comments section of the post to share their reactions. (Also Read: Uber ride for ₹6? Bengaluru woman’s tweet leaves netizens in disbelief)

An individual wrote, "They have a habit of talking constantly over the phone while driving. My driver rammed the car into a standing truck while talking over the phone. Luckily, I was saved."

A second shared, "This is nothing! My cab driver was really tired but still accepted the trip around 1:30 am. 10 minutes into the trip, I realised he was getting sleepy and asked him to turn the music so he might feel better. Five minutes later, he asked me to take the wheel because he couldn't drive."

"The same happened to me during my ride to the airport. I was travelling alone, so I didn't even say anything," posted a third.

A fourth commented, "Happens for almost every cab you book in Bangalore. Constant talking. Not switching on AC (even the so-called Uber Premier) abuses if you ask to stop, abuses if you ask to go inside apartment to drop."