Uber ride for 6? Bengaluru woman’s tweet leaves netizens in disbelief

A woman’s tweet is quickly gaining traction on social media and is leaving people wide-eyed and open-mouthed. Reason? Well, the woman was offered a ride for a shockingly low price in Bengaluru. The woman expressed that it appeared to be a bug. (Twitter/@mahima_chandak)

“This has to be a bug,” wrote Twitter user Mahima Chandak while sharing a screenshot of the Uber app on Twitter.

According to the screenshot, Chandak was trying to book an Uber ride to a locality in Bengaluru’s Indiranagar. Initially, her ride fare was ₹46, but after applying a promo code, the fare significantly dropped to just ₹6. Unbelievable, right?

The tweet was made on August 16. It has since then collected over 42,300 views and more than 300 likes. Many even flocked to the comments section of the video to share their thoughts.

Here’s how people reacted to the post:

“The kind of bug I like,” expressed a Twitter user.

Another joined, “Why don’t I get bugs like this.”

“Were you able to book it finally?” enquired a third.

A fourth posted, “That’s a bug everyone wants.”

“No cap, but I have booked and got an Ola/Uber cab for free in the past. The price was ₹60, and the app had a coupon for the same amount which I applied and got the short ride home for free,” shared a fifth.

A sixth commented, “Funny thing. I noticed this bug yesterday, and the price was zero. 35% discount. Needless to say, no driver accepted my ride.”

What are your thoughts on this?

