Man books Uber auto for 62, receives 7.66 crore bill

An Uber customer in Noida was shocked when he was presented with a bill worth crores following what seemed like a routine auto ride. Deepak Tenguriya booked an auto ride that showed a fare of only ₹62. However, upon reaching the destination, Tenguriya was astonished to find a whopping bill of ₹7.66 crore on his app, even when the driver had not ended the ride. Uber customer receives ₹ 7.66 crore bill after taking ride for ₹ 62.

The incident came to light after Deepak's friend shared a video clip on social media platform X narrating it. In the video, Deepak and his friend Ashish were heard discussing the exorbitant bill that Deepak unexpectedly received.

“Early in the morning @Uber_India made @TenguriyaDeepak so rich that he is thinking of taking the Uber franchise next. The good thing is that the trip has not been cancelled yet. Become a crorepati loanee instantly by booking an auto for ₹ 62,” Ashish wrote in the post.

When Ashish asked him to show the amount, Deepak flashed the phone screen, ‘ ₹ 7,66,83,762.’

Furthermore, Deepak was charged ₹5,99,09189 for waiting time, with ₹75 deducted as a promotional discount. A voice behind the camera then asked about the GST charges in the bill, to which Deepak denied any such charges. “Even if you had booked Chandrayaan, then that ride also wouldn't have cost you this much,” the duo were heard joking.



Reacting to the clip, Uber wrote, “Hey, sorry to hear about the trouble. Please allow us some time while we are looking into this issue for you. We will get back to you with an update.”

