Home / India News / Man books Uber auto for 62, receives 7.66 crore bill

Man books Uber auto for 62, receives 7.66 crore bill

ByHT News Desk
Mar 31, 2024 03:33 PM IST

Tenguriya was astonished to find a whopping bill of ₹ 7.66 crore on his app, even when the driver had not ended the ride.

An Uber customer in Noida was shocked when he was presented with a bill worth crores following what seemed like a routine auto ride. Deepak Tenguriya booked an auto ride that showed a fare of only 62. However, upon reaching the destination, Tenguriya was astonished to find a whopping bill of 7.66 crore on his app, even when the driver had not ended the ride.

Uber customer receives <span class='webrupee'>₹</span> 7.66 crore bill after taking ride for <span class='webrupee'>₹</span> 62.
Uber customer receives 7.66 crore bill after taking ride for 62.

The incident came to light after Deepak's friend shared a video clip on social media platform X narrating it. In the video, Deepak and his friend Ashish were heard discussing the exorbitant bill that Deepak unexpectedly received.

“Early in the morning @Uber_India made @TenguriyaDeepak so rich that he is thinking of taking the Uber franchise next. The good thing is that the trip has not been cancelled yet. Become a crorepati loanee instantly by booking an auto for 62,” Ashish wrote in the post.

When Ashish asked him to show the amount, Deepak flashed the phone screen, ‘ 7,66,83,762.’

Furthermore, Deepak was charged 5,99,09189 for waiting time, with 75 deducted as a promotional discount. A voice behind the camera then asked about the GST charges in the bill, to which Deepak denied any such charges. “Even if you had booked Chandrayaan, then that ride also wouldn't have cost you this much,” the duo were heard joking.

Reacting to the clip, Uber wrote, “Hey, sorry to hear about the trouble. Please allow us some time while we are looking into this issue for you. We will get back to you with an update.”

Unveiling Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch now!

Get Current Updates on India News, Election 2024, Mukhtar Ansari Death News Live, Bihar Board 10th Result 2024 Live along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, March 31, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out