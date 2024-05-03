Former Bengaluru police chief Bhaskar Rao injured in major road accident, SUV topples 3 times

Former Bengaluru police commissioner Bhaskar Rao suffered a serious road accident on April 23, in which his SUV toppled three times, he said in a social media post. The ex-Bengaluru top cop, who was also the former vice-president of the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Karnataka unit before joining the BJP, suffered grievous injuries including multiple fractures along his ribs, vertebra and metatarsals, he said. Rao took to social media site X on Thursday night to recount the incident, and shared pictures of his mangled up SUV.(Bhaskar Rao/X)

Rao was travelling between Anantpur and Kadri in Andhra Pradesh along with three others in a Toyota Innova Hybrid Hycross when they escaped a head on collision with a truck by mere inches, but ended up brushing against it severely. This led to their car toppling over three times, leaving one occupant, Venky, critically injured and in the ICU.

While Rao suffered the fractures and some trauma, the other two occupants, Kiranna and Babu, were mostly unhurt. Rao took to social media site X on Thursday night to recount the incident, and shared pictures of his mangled up SUV. The injured were first taken to a remote Primary Health Center in Bathpally, and were later shifted to Anantpur.

“On 23 April, I had a serious road traffic accident while driving between Anantpur and Kadri (Andhra Pradesh) in Toyota Innova Hybrid Hycross. Due to Road construction and mix up of lanes without any warning, avoiding Head on Collision with a Tipper, severely brushed against the oncoming truck. our vehicle rolled over three times. All four of us are alive. Venky is severely injured and in ICU. I have multiple fractures of Ribs and Vertebra and Metatarsals and trauma. KirAnna and Babu are safe. Seatbelt and Airbags saved us,” Rao posted.

Rao also praised the Andhra Pradesh government for maintaining the remote government health center efficiently. “Somewhere some good leader is sitting in Government who has done an excellent job,” he wrote on his social media post.

