Thursday, May 02, 2024
Karnataka prisoner swallows mobile phone to hide it from authorities, doctors remove it after 20 days: Report

ByHT News Desk
May 02, 2024 03:36 PM IST

When ultrasound scanning was conducted, doctors observed an electronic gadget inside his stomach and decided to go ahead with the surgery.

A murder convict in Karnataka’s Shivamogga prison swallowed a mobile phone to escape from the regular prison checks by the officials, according to a report in The Indian Express. Surgery was conducted to remove the mobile phone as the person complained of a severe stomachache.

Karnataka prisoner swallows mobile phone to hide it from authorities: Report
Karnataka prisoner swallows mobile phone to hide it from authorities: Report

According to the report, Parushuram, 38, was complaining to jail staff about severe stomachache, and they took him to a hospital in McGann Teaching District Hospital of Shivamogga. He was later shifted to Bengaluru’s Victoria Hospital for surgery.

When ultrasound scanning was conducted, doctors observed an electronic gadget inside his stomach and decided to go ahead with the surgery for the removal of the gadget. After a 75-minute critical surgery, a Chinese mobile phone was found inside his pylorus at the beginning of the small intestine. The surgeons reportedly removed the keypad mobile phone and said that Parushuram carried the mobile for almost 20 days inside his stomach.

“As the device was stuck at the pylorus of the stomach, it could not come out through the excretion. Hence, the surgery was necessary,” a doctor is quoted as saying.

When Parushuram complained of a stomach ache to jail authorities, he did not reveal that he had swallowed a mobile phone, and the issue came to light only after doctors found it in his stomach. Meanwhile, police registered a case against Parashuram for smuggling a mobile phone into jail.

