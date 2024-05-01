Two class 10 students in Bengaluru extort 35L worth jewels from classmate, arrested: Report

Bengaluru police arrested two teenagers who are in their 10th standard for allegedly extorting gold and diamond ornaments worth ₹35 lakh, reported The Times of India. The two teenagers sold off some gold ornaments with the help of four adult associates who were also arrested by the cops. Two class 10 students in Bengaluru extort ₹ 35L worth jewels from classmate

According to the report, the father of the extorted boy noticed the missing gold ornaments in his home and reached out to RR Nagar police two weeks ago. He told police that his son has a habit of playing online games, and two of his classmates blackmailed and threatened him with leaking his activities. “Initially, my son’s classmates demanded money, but when he said he did not have any, they then asked him to steal gold from the house. My son then started stealing gold ornaments from the house, and after a few days, my family noticed that a few ornaments were missing from the house. Then we found that my son started stealing them to give to his two classmates,” the father was quoted as saying by the publication.

The police have reportedly recovered 300 grams of gold ornaments and ₹23 lakh in cash, which they got by selling another 400 grams of gold. A diamond necklace is yet to be recovered by the police. The duo sold the extorted ornaments with the help of one of the adult associates whose family runs a gold shop in Kengeri.

Bengaluru police commissioner B Dayananda asked the parents of teens to be cautious about what sons and daughters are doing on mobile phones. “Kindly do not let your wards get addicted to online games as they can lead to severe damage,” the top cop said.