Bengaluru businessman's wife and 11-year-old son become Jain monks, community 'happy and proud'

In the Jain community, it is taken in high regard when an individual decides to become a monk. To do so, they must follow the teachings of Jain Gods and abandon even the most basic necessities of the world, such as air conditioners, fans, beds, electronics, and other gadgets. Recently, 30-year-old Sweety, wife of a businessman named Manish from Karnataka, and their 11-year-old son Hridhan became Jain monks. After their Diksha, they were given new names: the mother - Bhavshudhi Rekha Shri Ji and the son - Hitashay Ratanavijay Ji. For the unversed, Diksha is a ceremony where a person formally commits to live an ascetic or spiritually disciplined life. The wife and son (left) of the businessman who became monks.

According to Viveka, a family relative who spoke to HT, Bhavshudhi Rekha Shri Ji made the decision to become a monk while she was pregnant with her son. At the same time, she also decided that her child would follow her footsteps and become a Jain monk. As a result, her son was raised with the understanding that he would eventually enter the monastic life. (Also Read: Jain monk breaks 180-day fast after walking 850km)

After hearing Bhavshudhi Rekha Shri Ji's determination, her husband Manish supported it. Viveka told HT that Manish and other people in the family were "happy and proud of them".

The Diksha ceremony of the mother-son duo took place in January 2024 in Gujarat's Surat with much fervour. The two now also reside in Surat.

Watch the video of their ceremony here:

Earlier, a wealthy Jain couple from Gujarat handed away nearly ₹200 crores to become monks. Bhavesh Bhandari and his wife held a formal ceremony in February to give away all of their things. Later, they will formally declare their wish to live a renunciated lifestyle. The couple have a son and a daughter, who took Diksha in 2022.