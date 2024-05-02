 Man attempts to open emergency door of IndiGo's Kolkata - Bengaluru flight mid-air, booked: Report | Bengaluru - Hindustan Times
Man attempts to open emergency door of IndiGo's Kolkata - Bengaluru flight mid-air, booked: Report

ByHT News Desk
May 02, 2024 08:45 AM IST

The incident is said to have happened on Indigo’s Kolkata – Bengaluru flight and the flight crew immediately handed over the person to security officials.

A 22-year-old man from West Bengal was booked by Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) police on Tuesday for trying to open the emergency exit door of a flight while it was on the run, said a report by The Times of India. The incident is said to have happened on IndiGo’s Kolkata – Bengaluru flight and the flight crew immediately handed over the person to security officials after landing.

Also Read - ‘Drunk’ flyer tries to open emergency door of IndiGo flight, held

According to the report, the accused, Koushik Karan, was booked under section 336 (the act of endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code. Karan, who was present in seat number 18, right next to the emergency exit door was caught by the cabin crew while attempting to open the door even before the flight landed. The crew intervened and stopped him from doing the act.

During the enquiry, Karan claimed that it was his first time travelling on a flight, and he was not aware of the rules. According to the police officials, he said that the act was unintentional, and he was only holding onto the emergency exit door to stand up. Karan is studying in his first year of MCA and was travelling to Bengaluru to meet his relatives in the city.

Last year, in a similar incident, a 40-year-old ‘drunk’ traveller was booked for allegedly attempting to open the emergency door of a Delhi - Bengaluru IndiGo flight.

