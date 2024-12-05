Bengaluru woman proposes startup to train cooks in high-protein meal preparation

A Bengaluru woman stirred a debate on social media after proposing a unique start-up idea: a platform that trains maids and cooks to prepare high-protein meals and offer meal-prepping services. She described it as an "untapped market" with significant potential, emphasizing the rising demand for nutritious, quality meals in urban households. Representational Image(Pexels)

While acknowledging the class discourse surrounding the idea, the user highlighted the potential for equitable implementation. She said, “I understand that there is a class discourse to be had here but I am sure there’s a way to implement this equitably such that house helps can learn a bit more about health and nutrition and make way more money since there’s a demand anyway.”

Read her post here:

How did X users react?

The woman's start-up idea of training maids and cooks to prepare high-protein meals and offer meal-prepping services has garnered diverse responses online. While some users voiced interest in practical solutions like meal prep kits or self-cooking tutorials, others highlighted other issues.

One user noted, “Great idea, but let’s be real—Indians want their maids to whip up Michelin-star meals but act like it’s a national crisis when they ask for a Rs1000 raise. Meanwhile, the same people blow ₹1500 on one Zomato order without blinking. Hypocrisy served hot!”.

Amid the debates, an entrepreneur working on a similar concept of high-protein meal prepping reached out, stating, "We aim to make cooking simpler with prep systems that reduce kitchen time to just 15–20 minutes."

One user commented, "I just need a start-up that'll provide me with meal prep kits, and I'll cook them myself," highlighting the convenience of semi-prepared meal solutions. Another suggested a broader approach, stating, "We need a start-up to teach people how to cook for themselves," advocating for self-reliance in the kitchen.

The post on X has garnered over 500k views, 1000 likes and over 300 reshares.

