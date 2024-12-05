'My reverse-UNO of sympathy worked’: Bengaluru woman outsmarts 'scamming' cab driver

A Bengaluru resident faced a tense encounter with a ride-hailing driver last week but managed to outwit a potential scam without escalating the situation. Representational Image(Arun Sharma/HT File Photo)

The resident shared her experience on Reddit after booking a Rapido cab from Central College to Hoodi. The fare shown in the app was ₹385, but the commuter noticed the driver had a low rating of 2.6. Despite this, she chose to go ahead with the ride due to the rain and the cab's proximity.

The journey was uneventful until the drop-off when the driver claimed the fare was ₹600. He showed a screenshot as “proof,” which the commuter quickly deduced was from a previous trip. Meanwhile, the rider’s app indicated that the trip was still in progress, with no deviations or stops to justify a higher fare.

Adding to the confusion, the driver logged out of his account and into another, presenting an empty ride history while insisting on the inflated fare. The commuter, aware of the scam, chose not to confront the driver but instead de-escalated the situation by pretending to sympathize with the “server issue” excuses.

“I played along, telling him I’d pay whatever fare was shown in my app, even if it was ₹1,000. I checked everything he asked—logged in and out, connected to home WiFi, and even pretended to call Rapido SOS,” she shared in a Reddit post.

“Finally, I said I’d pay ₹385 now and GPay the rest once the app updated. That reverse-UNO of sympathy worked!”

After 20 minutes of back-and-forth, the driver reluctantly accepted the original ₹385 fare and left. Moments later, the app updated, confirming the commuter’s suspicion: the trip fare was ₹385.

How did Reddit users react?

Reddit users praised the Bengaluru resident for her calm and patient handling of the fraudulent cab fare incident. Many expressed admiration for her ability to stay composed despite the scam.

One user remarked, "It’s unfortunate that scams like this happen, but you did a smart job staying composed and not letting the driver push you into paying more."

Others acknowledged that while low-rated drivers are often a gamble, the way she avoided confrontation and de-escalated the situation was commendable. Several users suggested she file a complaint against the driver, urging her to take action to prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future.

