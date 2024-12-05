‘Ghostly sounds’ that scared villagers for 3 days turn out to be cries for help. Here’s what happened

Residents of a Thai village were left scared after they were plagued by “ghostly sounds” emerging from a nearby forest for three days. In reality, it came from a Chinese man trapped in a well. Thankfully, authorities searched the forest to locate the source of the sound and rescued him from a 12-metre-deep well. Villagers in a Thai village reportedly stopped leaving their homes after hearing “ghostly sounds". (Unsplash/Nsey Benajah)

The bizarre incident took place on the Thailand-Myanmar border last month, reported Universal Daily News in Thailand.

Rescue operation:

When police and rescue personnel searched the remote forest, they found the injured man. He had a cerebral concussion, a fracture in his left wrist and bruises all over his body.

The man was rushed to a local hospital after the rescue operation that lasted 30 minutes.

Who is the trapped man?

According to the South China Morning Post (SCMP), the man is identified as Liu Chuanyi, a 22-year-old Chinese man. He was trapped in the well for three days without water or food. After getting trapped, he conserved his energy to let out screams after every hour or so. The villagers, unable to understand his language, mistook it for something paranormal.

What did the villagers say?

While speaking to the media, the locals said that they heard strange noises coming from the forest three days ago. The intense screams grew louder, especially at night. Mistaking Liu Chuanyi’s screams for help as hauntings, the villagers stopped going outside after dark. They were also too afraid to find the source of the noise.

How did Liu end up in the well?

The rescuers revealed that Liu - who is now out of danger - wandered into the forest. While trying to find his way out, he fell into the well. It is, however, unclear what he was doing in the area.

Social media’s reaction:

“A Chinese man shouting for help in the middle of nowhere? Of course, the locals can’t understand the language and might think it was a wizard uttering spells,” a Chinese social media user wrote, reported SCMP.

Another added, “Kudos to his strength and stamina. Struggling for three days and nights but still yelling; this guy is truly impressive!”

Following this incident, authorities have taken measures to seal the well opening to prevent such incidents from happening in the future.