'Bored' Chinese man creates fake arrest warrant for himself with 3.51 lakh reward

A man from China has been arrested after posting a fake arrest warrant for himself online, in what he later claimed was a stunt born out of boredom. The man, identified only by his surname Wang, took to the internet on November 11, 2024, to share what he called a "Wanted Order," complete with a photo of himself and a fabricated criminal confession. A man in China was arrested for posting a fake arrest warrant online out of boredom. (Pixabay)

The bizarre post that went viral

According to the South China Morning Post, Wang pretended to be a notorious criminal and even claimed to be the well-known Chinese actor, dancer, and singer, Wang Yibo. In his post, Wang made shocking allegations, stating that he had extorted 30 million yuan (approximately $4 million) from a company on November 10, 2024. He further claimed to possess a submachine gun and 500 rounds of ammunition, offering a 30,000 yuan (about $4,000) reward for anyone who could find him.

Wang’s post quickly attracted attention, racking up 350,000 views, 2,500 likes, and over 1,100 shares within just 24 hours.

Swift police response

Local police took immediate notice of the suspicious post and launched an investigation. Within hours, they arrested Wang, who had posted the fake warrant on various social media platforms. Authorities conducted a thorough search but found no evidence of firearms or ammunition. Additionally, there were no reports of any extortion or fraud involving a company as Wang had claimed.

Wang's confession

Upon questioning, Wang confessed that the entire ordeal was the result of boredom and a low mood in his personal life. He admitted that he had fabricated the arrest warrant as a way to entertain himself, not expecting the post to spiral into such a public spectacle.

Consequences for spreading false information

As a result of his actions, Wang has been subjected to a "criminal coercive measure," a temporary restriction of his freedom, commonly used in China during police investigations. Police emphasised the legal consequences of spreading false information, stating, "The internet is not beyond the reach of the law. Fabricating a story and spreading it are both criminal acts. Anyone who concocts or circulates rumours will face judicial consequences."