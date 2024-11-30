Chinese man discovers 20-year-old dice stuck in his nose after years of chronic sneezing

A 23-year-old man from Xian, China, recently underwent surgery to remove a dice that had been lodged in his nose for two decades. The man, identified as Xiaoma, had been suffering from chronic sneezing, nasal congestion, and a persistent runny nose for almost a month before seeking medical attention. A 23-year-old man in China had a dice removed from his nose after 20 years of discomfort. (Unsplash)

Initial treatment attempts fail

Initially, Xiaoma sought relief through traditional Chinese medicine, but his symptoms only worsened. When the treatments failed, he turned to Xian Gaoxin Hospital, where doctors diagnosed him with allergic rhinitis. However, further investigation revealed something far more unusual. An endoscopy, performed by otolaryngologist Dr Yang Rong, uncovered a foreign object in Xiaoma’s nasal passage.

The surprising discovery

According to a report in South China Morning Post, the doctors discovered a small, white object covered in secretions during the nasal endoscopy. Upon extraction, it was revealed to be a two-centimetre dice that had partially corroded after being lodged in Xiaoma’s nose for an extended period. Yang explained, “The dice had adhered to the surrounding tissue, and its removal was risky because it could have fallen into his airway, posing a suffocation risk.”

A childhood incident?

Xiaoma believes the dice may have entered his nose when he was just three or four years old. While playing, he likely inserted it without realising the potential consequences. Despite the years of discomfort, it was only in recent weeks that his symptoms became severe enough to prompt medical attention.

Health risks of forgotten foreign objects

The surgical procedure to remove the dice was complicated, as it had firmly attached itself to the surrounding tissue in Xiaoma's nose. Thankfully, the operation was successful. However, doctors remain uncertain about any potential long-term health effects due to the foreign object’s prolonged presence.

Yang also cautioned, “Parents should be vigilant about foreign objects in children’s noses, as they can pose life-threatening risks. If left untreated, such objects can move to the airway, requiring immediate emergency care.”