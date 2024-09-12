23 teeth pulled, 12 implants placed: Fatal dental procedure in China results in man's death

A Chinese dentist performed a complex procedure on a man that resulted in his death. As per reports, in a single day, the surgeon pulled 23 teeth from the man and placed 12 implants. On September 2, the man's daughter, Shu, from Jinhua, Zhejiang province in eastern China, shared about the incident on social media, which brought the incident to light. She said that her father surnamed Huang, underwent lengthy treatment on August 14 at Yongkang Deway Dental Hospital, after which he felt persistent discomfort. China: The doctor employed the "immediate restoration" method, which involved extracting 23 teeth and placing 12 implants in a single treatment. (Unsplash)

According to the signed consent form, the doctor employed the "immediate restoration" method, which involved extracting 23 teeth and placing 12 implants in a single treatment. The surgeon, surnamed Yuan, has five years of expertise and specialises in various dental procedures, reported The South China Morning Post. (Also Read: Man's hoarse voice leads to discovery of massive heart condition, 15-hour surgery saves him)

"I never thought my dad would pass so quickly. He did not even get the chance to drive the new car we bought him," Shu said to the news outlet.

On September 3, an official from the Yongkang Municipal Health Bureau reead, "Since there was a 13-day gap between the tooth extractions and his death, we are still investigating the cause." A few days later, on September 6, a clinic staff member told the outlet that they would not be commenting on the case and that since it had been handed down to a lawyer, they would provide official updates only. (Also Read: Cockroach enters sleeping man's nose, what happened next will leave you shocked)

According to Xiang Guolin, head of the Dental Medicine Centre at Wuhan's Hospital of Universal Love, there is no official regulations for how many teeth can be taken at once, but the limit is usually 10. He shared, "Extracting 23 teeth is quite a lot. It requires a clinic and dentist with sufficient qualifications and experience. It’s also essential to consider the patient’s physical capacity to handle such an extensive procedure."