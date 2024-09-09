Man's hoarse voice leads to discovery of massive heart condition, 15-hour surgery saves him

A successful 15-hour cardiac procedure was performed on a patient who arrived with an uncommon symptom of hoarseness in his voice at a private hospital in Noida. The doctors in Noida performed a 15-hour surgery. (Unsplash)

The surgery was performed in three stages by the Kailash Hospital and Heart Institute, Sector 27, Noida.

In a statement released by the hospital, Dr Satish Mathew, chief cardiothoracic and vascular surgeon, said Bishan Singh Bisht came to Kailash Hospital with his main complaint of hoarseness in his voice.

After all tests, it was found that an orange-sized aortic aneurysm had developed in the main aorta of Bisht's body, the bursting of which was life-threatening, Dr Mathew said.

The coronary angiogram tests revealed that two major arteries carrying blood to his heart were also blocked, due to which, there was also a risk of heart attack, the statement said.

The cardiac surgery team, under the leadership of Mathew, planned this complex surgery in three stages, in view of the danger to the patient's life, it said.

Throughout the three stages, Mathew and his team performed an off-pump CABG, created a new blood supply to the brain using artificial tubes, and reinforced the aorta with a Valiant Captiva endograft to blood to go directly into the lower part of the body, according to the hospital.

"This complex operation took 15 hours. The patient remained under the observation of doctors and staff for seven days, after which the team examined him and discharged him from the hospital," the statement said.

Mathew also said that the hospital has performed more than 5,000 heart and vascular related surgeries at the hospital over the last two decades, it added.