Cockroach enters sleeping man's nose, what happened next will leave you shocked

While sleeping, a 58-year-old man from Henan Province, China, unintentionally inhaled a cockroach. Before seeking medical attention, the man, known as Haikou, suffered from excruciating pain for several days after coming into contact with the insect while he was asleep. The cockroach caused days of discomfort for the man. (Unsplash)

What happened with the man?

Reports state that the man inadvertently breathed in the bug while he was sleeping. When he woke up, he could feel something crawling into his nose, and then it looked to be moving down his throat. (Also Read: US doctor removes wrong organ during surgery, man dies in surgery room: Report)

He ignored the entire thing the next day and carried on with his day until he became mindful of his particularly foul breath. He made the decision to get medical attention since, even after three days, his breath continued to smell awful and he began to cough up yellow sputum. When the man initially visited an ENT specialist at Hainan Hospital, nothing unusual was discovered during an examination of the upper respiratory tract, reported Oddity Central.

How did the doctor find the cockroach?

However, the patient was sure that something was wrong, so later, he referred to Dr Lin Ling, a respiratory and critical care physician at the hospital. He performed a chest CT scan and discovered a shadow in the posterior basal region of the right lower lobe, indicating that a foreign item had been lodged there. The suggested treatment was a bronchoscopy. (Also Read: Doctor removes patient’s lung tumor while operating machine from 5,000 km away. Video surfaces)

What did the doctor say about the incident?

Dr Lin Ling told Seehua.com, "During the operation the next day, I clearly saw something with wings in the bronchus. The foreign body was wrapped in a lot of phlegm. After sucking out the surrounding phlegm, the foreign body was exposed. It was a cockroach. At the same time, the secretions around the cockroach were repeatedly washed until they were completely cleaned out. After the operation, the patient felt very relaxed and felt very good. The cough and yellow phlegm were reduced, and there was still a little bit of odour."