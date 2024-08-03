Doctor removes patient’s lung tumor while operating machine from 5,000 km away. Video surfaces

A medical facility in China became the first in the nation to conduct an operation in which the surgeon was 5,000 km away from where the patient was admitted. Backed by advanced technology and years of research, a group of doctors made it possible for one of them to operate a machine from Shanghai to remove a lung tumor of a patient in an hour. A video of the procedure made its way onto social media and has gone viral. The doctor operated from Shanghai, 5000 km from where the patient was admitted (Representational image). (Unsplash/nci)

“A surgeon in China successfully removed a lung tumor from a patient while being 5000 km away. The doctor operated the machine remotely from his office in Shanghai, while the patient was in Kashgar, located on the opposite side of the country. The entire operation was completed in an hour,” wrote stock market trader and expert, Naresh Nambisan, while sharing the video.

The video has gone viral, with over 5.6 lakh views and nearly 1,000 likes. It has prompted people to post various comments.

“Remote Robotic minimal access surgery is the future trend. And it is already here. Medical science has progressed so much, yet we do not know many things in the human body. That is how medical science gradually progresses,” wrote an X user. Another person added, “Performing this kind of remote robotic surgery is a 'medical miracle'. Robotic surgery with the surgeon around is being done well now.”

While a third shared, “Engineering is beautiful,” a fourth commented, “Wow, now this is the best use of technology.”

According to a statement by the Shanghai municipality's information office, doctors from Shanghai Chest Hospital performed this medical feat after "detailed clinical research" and working with "domestically-made surgical robots." Dr Luo Qingquan, the surgeon leading the operation, performed it with the help of a few assistants.

"The success of this surgery is a milestone to show the clinical capability of a domestically-made surgical robot, which can bring more benefit to patients, especially those in remote and rural regions," Luo said.