Indian man puts live 2-foot eel up his anus, it chews through his intestines

An Indian man in Vietnam almost lost his life after putting a live eel up his anus. According to Vietnam News, the eel chewed through his intestines and had to be removed from his abdomen. A 2-foot eel was removed from the man's abdomen in Vietnam.(Facebook/Viet Duc University Hospital)

On July 27, the 31-year-old Indian man reached Viet Duc Hospital in Hanoi complaining of severe abdominal pain. Doctors learnt that the man had slipped a 2-foot live eel up his anus earlier the same day.

The patient was immediately examined and had to undergo several tests, including an ultrasound, an X-ray and several imaging tests. They showed the eel’s skeleton lying inside his abdominal cavity.

The Viet Duc hospital promptly assembled a team of endoscopy experts and anesthesiologists to remove the eel. They first tried to reach the eel through the patient’s anus. However, he had also inserted a large lemon after the eel, and doctors found it blocking the way.

The expert team therefore opted for emergency surgery to remove the eel. On opening the abdomen, they found the live eel approximately 65 cm long and 10 cm in circumference.

"The eel had bitten through the patient's rectum and colon to escape into the abdominal cavity," said Le Nhat Huy, vice director of the Department of Colorectal and Perineal Surgery.

Doctors managed to remove both the eel and the lemon. He was examined to ensure there were no more foreign objects in his body and then stitched up.

“Eels can survive in anaerobic conditions for a long time and have the ability to bite through the gastrointestinal tract,” Huy warned. “Therefore, people should never insert live animals through the anus to seek intense sensations due to the unforeseeable consequences.”

Bizarrely enough, this is not even the first time this year that an eel has been removed from a person’s body in Vietnam. In March, doctors removed an eel from a 43-year-old man’s abdomen - doctors believe it slid up his anus.