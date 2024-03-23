Doctors shocked to find a 32 cm live eel inside Vietnamese man's rectum, perform emergency surgery

In a series of unfortunate events, a Vietnamese man, 34, received an unusual and shocking diagnosis after experiencing severe abdominal cramps. His symptoms prompted medical professionals at the Hai Ha district medical centre to perform an ultrasound and an X-ray. The scans showed that there was a live eel trapped in his belly, which resulted in peritonitis, as per reports. A live eel was discovered from inside the man. (Pixabay )

According to Nguoi Dua Tin, doctors believe that the 30 cm eel entered the man's body through his anus and slid through his colon. The patient was conscious and had less pain in his abdomen after the surgery. Physicians stated that they would keep an eye out for any issues and continue to coordinate feeding, fluids, and antibiotics. (Also Read: Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev undergoes brain surgery | ‘Despite severe headaches…’: What hospital said)

Dr Pham Manh Hung, Head of the Department of Surgery at Hai Ha District Medical Center, told Doctor's Health & Life newspaper, "This is a rare case. The rectal area has a lot of faecal fluid and is easily infected with bacteria, but it was performed safely, so the surgery did not have any problems."

The eel caused intestinal perforation and peritonitis to the man. According to the National Institute of Health, "Intestinal perforation, defined as a loss of continuity of the bowel wall, is a potentially devastating complication that may result from a variety of disease processes. Common causes of perforation include trauma, instrumentation, inflammation, infection, malignancy, ischemia, and obstruction. Early recognition and prompt treatment are critical to prevent the morbidity and potential mortality of peritonitis and its systemic sequelae that result from the spillage of intestinal contents." (Also Read: AIIMS Delhi performs difficult laparoscopic surgery on three-month-old, sets global record)

Earlier, a Vietnamese man was shocked to discover that the cause of his headaches was a pair of chopsticks that was lodged in his skull. The 35-year-old man experienced visual loss, fluid discharge, and excruciating migraines, and was taken to the hospital after his condition worsened.

The doctors at the Cuba Friendship Hospital in Dong Hoi, Quang Binh province, diagnosed the patient with tension pneumocephalus, a rare and fatal neurosurgical condition and also found chopsticks in his head.