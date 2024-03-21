Sadhguru's brain surgery | ‘Despite severe headaches…’: What hospital said

Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev, a renowned Spiritual leader, underwent an emergency brain surgery at Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals in New Delhi after suffering “life-threatening” bleeding in the skull and is now recovering well, a senior doctor said in a statement on Wednesday. The hospital said Sadhguru had been suffering from severe headaches for the last four weeks. Despite the severity of the pain, he continued with his normal daily schedule and social activities and even conducted a Maha Shivaratri function on March 8. Spiritual leader Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev after an emergency brain surgery at Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals in New Delhi. (PTI)

On Wednesday, Sadhguru also posted a video on his Instagram account from his hospital bed. “The Apollo hospital neurosurgeons cut through my skull to try and find something but found nothing – totally empty. So they gave up and patched it up. Here I am in Delhi with the patched-up skull but no damaged brain,” Sadhguru said in a lighter vein.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he spoke to the spiritual leader and wished him a speedy recovery.

"Spoke to @SadhguruJV Ji and wished him good health and a speedy recovery," Modi said in a post on X (formally Twitter).

Responding to Modi's message, Sadhguru said he was “overwhelmed” by the prime minister's concern.

"Beloved Pradhan Mantri ji, I should not be a concern to you. You have a nation to conduct. Overwhelmed by your concern, on my way to recovery. Dhanyavad," Sadhguru wrote.

What did hospital say about Sadhguru?