Sadhguru's brain surgery | ‘Despite severe headaches…’: What hospital said

ByHT News Desk
Mar 21, 2024 06:08 AM IST

Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev had been suffering from severe headaches for last 4 weeks. Despite pain, he conducted a Maha Shivaratri event on March 8.

Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev, a renowned Spiritual leader, underwent an emergency brain surgery at Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals in New Delhi after suffering “life-threatening” bleeding in the skull and is now recovering well, a senior doctor said in a statement on Wednesday. The hospital said Sadhguru had been suffering from severe headaches for the last four weeks. Despite the severity of the pain, he continued with his normal daily schedule and social activities and even conducted a Maha Shivaratri function on March 8.

Spiritual leader Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev after an emergency brain surgery at Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals in New Delhi. (PTI)
Spiritual leader Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev after an emergency brain surgery at Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals in New Delhi. (PTI)

On Wednesday, Sadhguru also posted a video on his Instagram account from his hospital bed. “The Apollo hospital neurosurgeons cut through my skull to try and find something but found nothing – totally empty. So they gave up and patched it up. Here I am in Delhi with the patched-up skull but no damaged brain,” Sadhguru said in a lighter vein.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he spoke to the spiritual leader and wished him a speedy recovery.

"Spoke to @SadhguruJV Ji and wished him good health and a speedy recovery," Modi said in a post on X (formally Twitter).

Responding to Modi's message, Sadhguru said he was “overwhelmed” by the prime minister's concern.

"Beloved Pradhan Mantri ji, I should not be a concern to you. You have a nation to conduct. Overwhelmed by your concern, on my way to recovery. Dhanyavad," Sadhguru wrote.

What did hospital say about Sadhguru?

  • Sadhguru's headache got extremely severe by March 15 when he consulted Dr Vinit Suri, senior consultant neurologist, Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, Delhi, about 3:45pm.
  • Dr Vinit Suri immediately suspected a sub-dural hematoma and advised an urgent MRI. Sadhguru underwent an MRI of the brain at Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals at 4:30pm the same day, and it revealed massive bleeding in the brain.
  • There was evidence of a chronic bleed of 3-4 weeks duration along with another fresh bleeding of 24-48 hours duration. Sadhguru was advised immediate hospitalistion, but he had important meetings scheduled at 6pm on March 15 and the India Today Conclave on March 16.
  • According to Dr Suri, Sadhguru mentioned “I have never missed a single meeting in my last 40 years”, and despite severe and agonising symptoms, he completed the above meeting under the support of painkillers.
  • On March 17, Sadhguru developed a progressive decline in his level of consciousness along with weakness of his left leg with marked worsening of headache with recurrent vomitting, and was finally admitted to Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals under the care of Dr Vinit Suri.
  • According to Dr Suri on March 17, when Sadhguru finally agreed for admission, he mentioned “now is the time for you to perform the procedure”.
  • Sadhguru had a rapid worsening of his neurological status on March 17 and an urgent CT head revealed a marked increase in brain swelling and life- threatening shifting of the brain to one side.
  • Sadhguru was managed by a team of doctors comprising Dr Vinit Suri, Dr Pranav Kumar, Dr Sudheer Tyagi and Dr S Chatterjee and underwent an emergency brain surgery within a few hours of admission to remove the bleeding in the skull. Sadhguru was weaned off the ventilator post-surgery.
  • Sadhguru has shown steady progress and his brain, body and vital parameters have improved.

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

