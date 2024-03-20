Sadhguru ‘overwhelmed’ getting PM Modi's recovery wish after brain surgery

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday spoke to spiritual guru Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev, who underwent emergency brain surgery on March 17, and wished him a speedy recovery and good health, the PM said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter. Reacting to this, the 66-year-old spiritual leader said he is “overwhelmed” by the PM's concern. PM Modi wished Sadhguru a "speedy and quick recovery" after his emergency brain surgery

“Beloved Pradhan Mantriji, I should not be a Concern to you. You have a Nation to conduct. Overwhelmed by your concern, on my way to recovery. Dhanyavad (Thank you),” Sadhguru, who is currently in the hospital, wrote on X.

The spiritual leader and founder of the Isha Foundation underwent brain surgery at the Apollo Hospital in Delhi after a “life-threatening” swelling and bleeding in his brain. In a video posted by the Isha Foundation, Dr Vinit Suri - a senior consultant neurologist at Apollo Hospital, who examined Sadhguru, said that the spiritual leader had been suffering from severe headaches for the last four weeks.

According to a statement by the doctor, Sadhguru's MRI on March 15 showed that there was evidence of chronic bleeding of three to four weeks duration as well as fresh bleeding that had occurred within a duration of 24 to 48 hours.

“Despite the severity of the pain, Sadhguru continued with his normal daily schedule and social activities and even conducted the Maha Shivaratri function on March 8. He ignored all the pain and continued with all meetings…Even after the MRI, he went on to fulfill his commitments,” Dr Suri said in the video.

He added, “However, on March 17, Sadhguru developed a decline in his level of consciousness with drowsiness and weakness in the left leg…Even at that time, he would never complain of pain, but that morning, he told me that the time had come to do what you want to do. That’s the first time he agreed we could go ahead with the surgery.”

“When we got the CT scan, there was life-threatening swelling and bleeding in the brain. The brain had shifted to one side, he had become very dull and very confused. We had to undergo an immediate surgery,” the doctor said.

The surgery was performed successfully and the spiritual leader is now on his way to recovery.

"He is now off the ventilator…He has done extremely well, much beyond exceptions. He is now back to his normal self and is making steady progress. He is probably healing himself more than what we could do,” Dr Suri said.