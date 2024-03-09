Mahashivratri 2024: The Isha Mahashivratri of this year was musical magic! From Shankar Mahadevan’s soulful voice to the dynamic Dharavi rappers, it was a spirited night of music, culture and devotion. This year, Isha Yoga Center in Coimbatore which is known for hosting one of the largest events in the world on the eve of Mahashivaratri merged traditional and contemporary music genres. There were different performances that showcased renowned artists, folk performers, hip hop and rap artists from around the world. Isha Mahashivratri 2024: From Shankar Mahadevan to Dharavi rappers, a night of melodies(Isha Yoga Centre )

A look at Isha Mahashivratri celebration 2024

The night-long celebration began with Adiyogi Divya Darshanam where Sounds of Isha band performed some songs. The performance began with Pawandeep Rajan, a former Indian Idol winner who gave an amazing display of his singing talent. The highlight of the evening was a spellbinding duet by Carnatic vocalist Sandeep Narayan and Prithvi Gandharv singing together. On March 8th, President Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar inaugurated this event.

Catch Shankar Mahadevan performing at Isha Mahashivratri 2024

One of the major highlights of the night was delivered by renowned musician and Padma Shri awardee Shankar Mahadevan. He took center stage with his rendition of Ekadantaya Vakratundaya followed by the powerful Shiv Tandav Strota. Later, Sadhguru and singer Sandeep Narayan joined him onstage. The trio sang Cauvery Thai, penned down by Sadhguru. The song was half sung in Tamil and half in Kannada in homage to Cauvery. Check out.

Mahashivratri highlights from Isha Yoga Center

Talented members of the Thalica Project delivered a genre-defying performance, while Project Samskriti presented a breathtaking Bharatnatyam dance titled Maya.

Gurdas Mann performs at Isha Mahashivratri

Next, Punjabi folk legend Gurdas Mann graced the stage with his infectious energy and unparalleled melodies. Meanwhile, folk musician Mooralala Marwada from the Kutch region of Gujarat blended folk and classical elements on stage with Sounds of Isha.

The Dharavi Dream project

Rappers MC Heam, Paradox, and Tanishq Singh of the Dharavi Dream project offered their hip-hop and rap charm on stage, showcasing the country's unique culture and musical diversity.

Kashi theme for celebrations

This time, Isha Yoga Center was adorned with decorations resembling the ancient city of Varanasi and its majestic ghats. In addition, 1,900 international devotees from 72 nations, and over 4,000 volunteers participated in the mega event.

"The Mahashivratri celebrations at Isha Yoga Center transcend language, nationality, religion, and culture, a rare unifying spectacle, and a great need for the present day world. The methods offered here are unique, with four paths - Bhakti, Kriya, Karma, and Gyan. This comprehensive approach satisfies the thirst and anxiety of every individual on the planet,” said Shri Dhankhar, inaugurating the festival.

Other notable guests present during the festivities were Thiru RN Ravi, honorable Governor of Tamil Nadu; Sri Indrasena Reddy, honorable Governor of Tripura; Shri Banwarilal Purohit, honorable Governor of Punjab; and Thiru L Murugan, honorable Union Minister of State for the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, and Dairying.