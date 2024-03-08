Maha Shivratri 2024: Lord Shiva will bless these zodiac signs this year

The auspicious festival of Maha Shivratri will be celebrated this year on March 8, 2024. However, in Hindu astrology and culture, the onset of Shivratri is not a single day of observance. Instead, it sets in motion a series of sub-conscious thought patterns which guide our outlook and action for the entire year. Based on the planetary position of the day, let us look at the changes this Maha Shivratri will bring about in the lives of people from different zodiac signs. Lord Shiva will bless these zodiac signs this year(Freepik)

Aries: The year of Maha Shivratri presents you with a chance to grab new opportunities and earn more. However, it's necessary to be careful and not abuse this opportunity by spending too much. Resilience and patience will be of great help in overcoming any obstacles. You will lean towards spirituality and find comfort in meditation and self-reflection. Nevertheless, beware of self-sabotaging tendencies or excessive secrecy.

Taurus: Maha Shivratri 2024 will result in a boost in confidence, optimism, and personal growth. This will help you to know yourself better, expand your horizons, and have a far-sighted vision of life. Now is the time to start new businesses, follow your hobbies, and allow your unique abilities to be unleashed. You may encounter more responsibilities that will require patience and maturity. Develop new connections that help to question your former beliefs and worldview.

Gemini: This Maha Shivratri can be a time of inward-looking and spiritual growth. The stars urge you to look at things from a new angle and free yourself from the old burdens to find new meanings in life. There could be some unexpected career openings or changes in your professional life. Although this may at first lead to a bit of disruption or uncertainties, it also gives you the chance of development, recognition, and career advancement if you keep an open and flexible mind.

Cancer: This Maha Shivratri is likely to bring about a phase of enthusiasm, social interaction, and the achievement of your most cherished goals. It will help you build a positive social circle and immerse yourself in social activities. It is a great time to develop new friendships, enlarge social circles, or engage in personal interests and hobbies. However, use patience, discipline, and a tactical way of managing sensitive issues. Refrain from making major financial decisions.

Leo: You will experience a time of professional success, recognition, and career advancement. This development will make you pursue your dreams with conviction and the strength you need to succeed. This is an outstanding year to take on additional tasks, demonstrate your strengths, and look for chances to move forward or become leaders. Be willing to compromise and be pragmatic in decision-making while implementing contracts. There can be gains through inheritance.

Virgo: The positions of the planets at Maha Shivratri 2024 will lead you to new horizons, either through higher education, long-distance travel, or spiritual experiences. It's a good time to look for skills that are not limited to your known surroundings and will help you gain a deeper understanding of the world. Nevertheless, certain health problems can spring up this year. Also, exercise caution and be wise when entering new contracts and partnerships.

Libra: The cosmic configurations during Maha Shivratri bring challenges and possibilities that must be handled cautiously. This voyage lets you cast off the old baggage, accept the new life, and explore your inner world. It is now a perfect time to be in touch with your inner self, seek advice from the elders or mentors, and practice those things to help your growth and healing. Put your health first and live a balanced life.

Scorpio: This time is auspicious for marriage, business partnerships, and legal agreements. The celestial power of Lord Shiva is capable of creating luck, growth, and harmony in your personal life. But what is more important is to exercise the partnership with patience and diplomacy to avoid conflicts. You may be required to discharge extra family, parents, or housing duties. You will be blessed with a romantic partner, while those married can be blessed with a child.

Sagittarius: This Maha Shivratri, you may encounter professional challenges or deal with health issues. In addition, you may face problems with your brothers, sisters, neighbours, or relatives. Maintaining communication and avoiding impulsive decisions is essential. It is advisable to be cautious when making important decisions about your home or personal life. Despite these hurdles, Maha Shivratri is an opportune period to get in touch with yourself and find the energy for your life purpose.

Capricorn: This is the right time to start practising creative pursuits, as your abilities will be highlighted, and your self-confidence will be enhanced. Those who are searching for love may find romantic sparks around them, while those in relationships will decide to get engaged. You need to be mature about your finances and conservative in making monetary choices. You will be inclined to be inquisitive and crave new ideas.

Aquarius: Lord Shiva will bless you with stability and progress concerning home, family, and emotional foundations. You may have home improvements, family gatherings, or buy a new property. However, there can be some complications in your life goals and aspirations. You can have some days when you feel overwhelmed by your duties or face obstacles that test your ability to endure and be strong. Concentrate on laying down a firm foundation for your future goals.

Pisces: This is a favourable life phase to study, write and speak publicly or strengthen relationships with your siblings and neighbours. Your thinking capacity will be enhanced, and you can express your ideas better. There could be an unsettling energy in your personal space. You may feel an increased level of independence or the urge to change your life, but at the same time, you may be careless or unstable. Beware of any hasty decisions. This is a time to develop a balanced and meaningful identity for yourself.

Neeraj Dhankher

(Vedic Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

