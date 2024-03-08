Mahashivratri 2024 LIVE: Hindu devotees worship Lord Shiva; celebrate holy festival of Maha Shivratri with fervour

Mar 8, 2024 11:14 AM IST

Make your loved ones Maha Shivratri extra auspicious with our special curated list of wishes, images, quotes, WhatsApp and Facebook status, and SMS. '

1. May the divine energies of Lord Shiva are always there to bring positivity to your life. Wishing you a blessed and beautiful Maha Shivratri.

2. Wishing a very Happy Sawan Shivratri to everyone. May Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati are always there to bless you and show you the right path in life.

3. Extend warm wishes to you and your loved ones on the occasion of Mahashivratri. May this auspicious day inspire you to embody the qualities of Lord Shiva.

