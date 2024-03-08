Mahashivratri 2024 LIVE: Hindu devotees worship Lord Shiva; celebrate holy festival of Maha Shivratri with fervour
Maha Shivratri falls today, on March 8, Friday. The festival is dedicated to Lord Shiva's worship and is celebrated all across the country with fervour.
Mahashivratri 2024 LIVE: The auspicious Hindu festival of Maha Shivratri or Mahashivratri is celebrated with pomp in India and by Hindu devotees across the globe. It is the grand night of devotion and fasting for Lord Shiva devotees. This annual festival is the most important of all the Masik Shivratris observed every month. It falls every year on the fourteenth day of the dark (waning) half of the lunar month of Phalguna or Magha, a day before the new moon. This year, Maha Shivratri falls on March 8, Friday. Devotees believe it is the perfect time to purify their body, mind and soul and for fresh beginnings. They worship Lord Shiva, pray for his blessings, visit temples, and observe a day-long nirjala vrat. The fast holds spiritual significance and is equivalent to worshipping Lord Shiva the entire year, and can also help one attain salvation and get rid of all sins. (Also Read | Happy Maha Shivratri 2024: Wishes, images, quotes, SMS, WhatsApp and Facebook status to celebrate the Hindu festival)...Read More
According to Hindu mythologies, there are many legends associated with Maha Shivratri - ranging from the sacred union of Shiva and Parvati to the tale of Lord Shiva consuming the Halahala poison. Another mythology says that Maha Shivratri is the night when Lord Shiva performed the heavenly dance of creation, preservation and destruction. (Also Read | Maha Shivratri 2024: Date, history, significance and celebrations of the Hindu festival)
Mahashivratri 2024 Live: Wishes, images, WhatsApp status and more to wish loved ones on Maha Shivratri
Make your loved ones Maha Shivratri extra auspicious with our special curated list of wishes, images, quotes, WhatsApp and Facebook status, and SMS. '
1. May the divine energies of Lord Shiva are always there to bring positivity to your life. Wishing you a blessed and beautiful Maha Shivratri.
2. Wishing a very Happy Sawan Shivratri to everyone. May Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati are always there to bless you and show you the right path in life.
3. Extend warm wishes to you and your loved ones on the occasion of Mahashivratri. May this auspicious day inspire you to embody the qualities of Lord Shiva.
Mahashivratri 2024 Live: Devotees take out Shiv Ji Ki Baraat in MP
Devotees of Lord Shiva took out ‘Shiv Ji Ki Baraat’ (Lord Shiva's wedding procession) in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, on the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivratri.
Maha Shivratri 2024 Live: Significance of Maha Shivratri
Fasting during Maha Shivratri helps overcome ignorance and atain self-realisation. By reflecting on its true nature, the soul attains salvation from the chakra of birth and death. Observing this fast with sincerity can help absolve past sins and negative karma and give one a new direction in life. Thus, Maha Shivratri is an opportunity to introspect and renew one's connection with the divine to evolve spiritually.
Maha Shivratri 2024 Live: Watch live puja at the Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple
On the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivratri, devotees will be able to have darshan of Mahakal for 44 hours. The temple adnministration also shared live footage from the temple on their YouTube channel.
Mahashivratri 2024 Live: Know the history of Mahashivratri
There are many legends associated with Maha Shivratri that range from sacred union of Shiva and Parvati to the tale of Lord Shiva consuming the Halahala poison. As per another legend, Mahashivratri is the night when Shiva performed the heavenly dance of creation, preservation and destruction. However, the most popular legend remains the one that describes Lord Shiva's union with Mata Parvati. Legend has it that Goddess Parvati, in her various incarnations, performed intense penance to win affection of Lord Shiva. Learn more here.
Maha Shivratri 2024 Live: Maha Shivaratri celebrations begin at Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain
Devotees have been offering prayers at Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar Temple since early Friday morning. According to ANI, hundreds of people thronged the temple to offer their prayers to Lord Shiva. The priests performed a grand 'Bhasma Aarti' of Mahakal in front of the devotees.
Maha Shivratri 2024 Live: Know Mahashivratri Shubh Muhurat and Puja Timings
According to Drik Pachang, here are the auspcious timings:
Nishita Kaal Puja Time - 11:33 PM, March 8, 2024 to 12:21 AM, March 9, 2024
Shivaratri Parana Time- 06:37 AM to 15:29 PM, March 9
Ratri First Prahar Puja Time - 18:25 PM to 21:28 PM, March 8
Ratri Second Prahar Puja Time - 21:28 PM to 11:57 PM, March 8
Ratri Third Prahar Puja Time - 11:57 PM, March 8 to 02:58 AM, March 9, 2024
Ratri Fourth Prahar Puja Time - 02:58 AM, March 8 to 06:00 AM, March 9, 2024
Chaturdashi Tithi Begins - 21:57 PM, March 08, 2024
Chaturdashi Tithi Ends - 18:17 PM, March 09, 2024