 Maha Shivratri 2024 Mehndi: Simple mehndi designs to celebrate the festival - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Lifestyle / Festivals / Maha Shivratri 2024 Mehndi: Simple mehndi designs to celebrate the festival. Check out these beautiful patterns

Maha Shivratri 2024 Mehndi: Simple mehndi designs to celebrate the festival. Check out these beautiful patterns

ByKrishna Priya Pallavi, New Delhi
Mar 05, 2024 10:36 AM IST

Maha Shivratri Mehndi designs: Check out these beautiful and simple Mehndi designs to celebrate the auspicious festival of Maha Shivratri. See inside.

Maha Shivratri 2024: The auspicious festival of Maha Shivratri is almost here. It falls on March 8 this year. The day is dedicated to the worship of Lord Shiva, with devotees observing a day-long fast and worshipping Lord Shiva to attain salvation and absolution of all sins. Devotees also visit the temple, decorate their homes, take early morning baths on this day, wear new clothes, and women do sringar like applying mehndi on their hands to mark this holy festival. If you are also looking for special mehndi designs dedicated to Lord Shiva and celebrating Maha Shivratri, we have curated some pictures to inspire you. Check out beautiful and simple Mehndi designs inside.

Check out these beautiful mehndi designs to celebrate the auspicious festival of Maha Shivratri. (Pinterest)
Check out these beautiful mehndi designs to celebrate the auspicious festival of Maha Shivratri. (Pinterest)

(Also Read | Maha Shivratri 2024 fasting rules: Dos and don'ts for Shiv Puja, fasting; what to eat and avoid)

Maha Shivratri 2024 Simple Mehndi Designs:

The Mehndi designs we have curated depict Maa Parvati and Lord Shiva's devotion to each other, a devotee's faithfulness towards the God, shlokas, the Shivling, Maa Parvati and Lord Shiva's wedding, minimal floral designs, full-hand patterns, and Indo-Western patterns. Check them out here.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Mehndi designs to celebrate the auspicious festival of Maha Shivratri. (Pinterest)
Mehndi designs to celebrate the auspicious festival of Maha Shivratri. (Pinterest)
Mehndi designs to celebrate the auspicious festival of Maha Shivratri. (Pinterest)
Mehndi designs to celebrate the auspicious festival of Maha Shivratri. (Pinterest)

Meanwhile, Maha Shivratri is celebrated in late winter to commemorate the upcoming summer throughout India. It falls on the fourteenth day of the dark (waning) half of the lunar month of Phalguna or Magha, a day before the new moon. Lord Shiva's devotees in India and Nepal celebrate it with pomp. Additionally, the Hindu population in the West Indies also mark the festival.

Meanwhile, as per Hindu traditions, Maha Shivratri is a night reserved for self-reflection and introspection to grow and leave behind all things that hinder our success. While some celebrate it during the morning by visiting temples and presenting offerings (milk, honey, fruits and bel leaves) to Lord Shiva, others organise pujas and jagrans at night. Devotees also observe a day-long nirjala (without food and water) fast during Shivratri. The fast is observed not only to attain Shiva's blessings but also as a test of one's determination.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 05, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On