Maha Shivratri 2024 Mehndi: Simple mehndi designs to celebrate the festival. Check out these beautiful patterns

Maha Shivratri 2024: The auspicious festival of Maha Shivratri is almost here. It falls on March 8 this year. The day is dedicated to the worship of Lord Shiva, with devotees observing a day-long fast and worshipping Lord Shiva to attain salvation and absolution of all sins. Devotees also visit the temple, decorate their homes, take early morning baths on this day, wear new clothes, and women do sringar like applying mehndi on their hands to mark this holy festival. If you are also looking for special mehndi designs dedicated to Lord Shiva and celebrating Maha Shivratri, we have curated some pictures to inspire you. Check out beautiful and simple Mehndi designs inside. Check out these beautiful mehndi designs to celebrate the auspicious festival of Maha Shivratri. (Pinterest)

Maha Shivratri 2024 Simple Mehndi Designs:

The Mehndi designs we have curated depict Maa Parvati and Lord Shiva's devotion to each other, a devotee's faithfulness towards the God, shlokas, the Shivling, Maa Parvati and Lord Shiva's wedding, minimal floral designs, full-hand patterns, and Indo-Western patterns. Check them out here.

Mehndi designs to celebrate the auspicious festival of Maha Shivratri. (Pinterest)

Meanwhile, Maha Shivratri is celebrated in late winter to commemorate the upcoming summer throughout India. It falls on the fourteenth day of the dark (waning) half of the lunar month of Phalguna or Magha, a day before the new moon. Lord Shiva's devotees in India and Nepal celebrate it with pomp. Additionally, the Hindu population in the West Indies also mark the festival.

Meanwhile, as per Hindu traditions, Maha Shivratri is a night reserved for self-reflection and introspection to grow and leave behind all things that hinder our success. While some celebrate it during the morning by visiting temples and presenting offerings (milk, honey, fruits and bel leaves) to Lord Shiva, others organise pujas and jagrans at night. Devotees also observe a day-long nirjala (without food and water) fast during Shivratri. The fast is observed not only to attain Shiva's blessings but also as a test of one's determination.