Maha Shivratri 2024: Little-known facts about the festival that we should know about

Maha Shivratri 2024: The most auspicious time of the year is here. Every year, Maha Shivratri is observed with a whole lot of pomp and grandeur all over the country. It is one of the most-awaited days of the year by the devotees of Lord shiva. On this day, the devotees start the day early and keep fast for the whole day to pray to Lord shiva with dedication and devotion. On the day of Maha Shivratri, Rudra Abhishek Puja is done in many places. This involves bathing the Shiva linga with a mixture of milk, honey, gangajal and yoghurt. In many temples of the country, Maha Shivratri is observed with a lot of pomp and grandeur. On the day of Maha Shivratri, Rudra Abhishek Puja is done in many places.(Pixabay)

ALSO READ: Maha Shivratri 2024 fasting rules: Dos and don'ts for Shiv Puja, fasting; what to eat and avoid

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

As we gear up to observe the special and auspicious day, here are a few little-known facts about Maha Shivratri that we should know about.

Little-known facts about Maha Shivratri:

Neelkantha flower: On Maha Shivratri, neelkantha flower is a must for the puja rituals. It is believed that during Samudra Manthan, a fatal poison came up which could destroy the gods and goddesses. Seeing no option, Lord Shiva drank the poison which made his throat turn blue. He kept the poison in his throat and got the name – Neel Kantha. Hence, on the special day of Maha Shivratri, Lord shiva is worshipped with Neelkantha flower.

Devotion of women: According to Hindu mythology, after Sati's death, Lord Shiva went into deep meditation. After many years, with the help of Kamadeva, Parvati was able to break his meditation. Lord Shiva recognised her and married her. Women devotees seek for a loyal and loving husband like Lord Shiva.

Staying up at night on Maha Shivratri: It is believed that on the night of Maha Shivratri, Lord shiva appears on earth to give blessings to his devotees and accept their offerings. Hence, devotees stay up all night. Cultural functions are also organised.