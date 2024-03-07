Maha Shivratri 2024: 4 legends associated with the festival, interesting stories that we should know
Maha Shivratri 2024: One of the largest festivals of the year is here. Every year, Maha Shivratri is observed with a lot of pop and grandeur all over the country. It is the largest festival for the devotees of Lord Shiva. It is believed that on the night of Maha Shivratri, Lord Shiva visits the earth to bless his devotees and accept the offerings. Hence, the devotees stay awake the whole night to pray to the lord. Devotees also fast for the entire day to offer their prayers to the deity. In many places, Rudra Abhishek Puja is done on Maha Shivratri. It is the ritual of pouring a mixture of milk, honey, yoghurt and gangajal on the Shiva linga.
Many legends are associated with Maha Shivratri. According to Hindu Mythology, Maha Shivratri puja cannot be conducted without Neelkantha flower. Here are a few legends we should know.
Legends associated with Maha Shivratri:
- During the churning of the Samudra Manthan, a pot of poison came up to earth that could destroy the gods and goddesses. Seeing no option, Lord Shiva drank the poison and kept it in his throat which made his throat turn blue – from the poison effect. Hence, Lord Shiva is also known as Neel Kantha. No puja of Maha Shivratri is complete without the Neelkantha flower.
- It is believed that Maha Shivratri is celebrated on the day Lord Brahma and Lord Vishnu got into a major tiff. They wanted to establish their supremacy over the universe. However, that made Lord shiva so angry that he took the form of a massive fire that spread across the universe.
- After Lord Shiva took the form of fire and spread across the universe, Lord Brahma and Lord Vishnu tried to stop the fire. Lord Brahma resorted to a lie which angered Lord Shiva. He cursed Lord Brahma that no one will ever worship him.
- Maha Shivratri is celebrated in different ways across the country. In Karnataka, children have the leverage to resort to mischief and ask forgiveness from Lord Shiva – this is symbolic of Lord Shiva punishing Lord Brahma for lying. Kashmiri Pandits celebrate the union of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati by starting the festivals a few days prior to Maha Shivratri.