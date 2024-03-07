 Maha Shivratri 2024: 4 legends associated with the festival - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Lifestyle / Festivals / Maha Shivratri 2024: 4 legends associated with the festival, interesting stories that we should know

Maha Shivratri 2024: 4 legends associated with the festival, interesting stories that we should know

ByTapatrisha Das, Delhi
Mar 07, 2024 11:21 AM IST

Maha Shivratri 2024: From Samudra Manthan to Lord Shiva cursing Lord Brahma, here are a few legends associated with the auspicious day.

Maha Shivratri 2024: One of the largest festivals of the year is here. Every year, Maha Shivratri is observed with a lot of pop and grandeur all over the country. It is the largest festival for the devotees of Lord Shiva. It is believed that on the night of Maha Shivratri, Lord Shiva visits the earth to bless his devotees and accept the offerings. Hence, the devotees stay awake the whole night to pray to the lord. Devotees also fast for the entire day to offer their prayers to the deity. In many places, Rudra Abhishek Puja is done on Maha Shivratri. It is the ritual of pouring a mixture of milk, honey, yoghurt and gangajal on the Shiva linga.

In many places, Rudra Abhishek Puja is done on Maha Shivratri.(Isha.Foundation/Instagram)
In many places, Rudra Abhishek Puja is done on Maha Shivratri.(Isha.Foundation/Instagram)

Many legends are associated with Maha Shivratri. According to Hindu Mythology, Maha Shivratri puja cannot be conducted without Neelkantha flower. Here are a few legends we should know.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

ALSO READ: Maha Shivratri 2024: Date, history, significance and celebrations of the Hindu festival

Legends associated with Maha Shivratri:

  • During the churning of the Samudra Manthan, a pot of poison came up to earth that could destroy the gods and goddesses. Seeing no option, Lord Shiva drank the poison and kept it in his throat which made his throat turn blue – from the poison effect. Hence, Lord Shiva is also known as Neel Kantha. No puja of Maha Shivratri is complete without the Neelkantha flower.
  • It is believed that Maha Shivratri is celebrated on the day Lord Brahma and Lord Vishnu got into a major tiff. They wanted to establish their supremacy over the universe. However, that made Lord shiva so angry that he took the form of a massive fire that spread across the universe.
  • After Lord Shiva took the form of fire and spread across the universe, Lord Brahma and Lord Vishnu tried to stop the fire. Lord Brahma resorted to a lie which angered Lord Shiva. He cursed Lord Brahma that no one will ever worship him.
  • Maha Shivratri is celebrated in different ways across the country. In Karnataka, children have the leverage to resort to mischief and ask forgiveness from Lord Shiva – this is symbolic of Lord Shiva punishing Lord Brahma for lying. Kashmiri Pandits celebrate the union of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati by starting the festivals a few days prior to Maha Shivratri.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Tapatrisha Das

    Tapatrisha is Content Producer with Hindustan Times. She covers stories related to health, relationships, and fashion.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, March 07, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On