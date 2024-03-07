Maha Shivratri 2024: 4 legends associated with the festival, interesting stories that we should know

Maha Shivratri 2024: One of the largest festivals of the year is here. Every year, Maha Shivratri is observed with a lot of pop and grandeur all over the country. It is the largest festival for the devotees of Lord Shiva. It is believed that on the night of Maha Shivratri, Lord Shiva visits the earth to bless his devotees and accept the offerings. Hence, the devotees stay awake the whole night to pray to the lord. Devotees also fast for the entire day to offer their prayers to the deity. In many places, Rudra Abhishek Puja is done on Maha Shivratri. It is the ritual of pouring a mixture of milk, honey, yoghurt and gangajal on the Shiva linga.

