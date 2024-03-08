Kedarnath Temple replica made with 2,151 biscuits to mark Maha Shivratri. WATCH

Prayagraj-based artists have created a replica of the Kedarnath Temple using biscuits to mark the Maha Shivratri celebrations. The Hindu festival of Maha Shivratri is being celebrated cross the country. Millions of devotees are thronging the temples to offer their prayers to Lord Shiva. Kedarnath Temple replica made using 2,151 biscuits to mark Maha Shivaratri(PTI)

“To mark the occasion of Maha Shivratri, we have prepared Kedarnath temple using 2,151 biscuits. A large number of devotees are coming to see our temple at Sangam Ghat,” artist Ajay Gupta told news agency PTI.

Meanwhile, world-renowned sand artist Sudarshan Patnaik has created a sand sculpture of Lord Shiva from 500 'Shivalingas' in Puri, Odisha.

All you need to know about the festival of Maha Shivratri

Maha Shivratri is celebrated on the fourteenth day of the dark (waning) half of the lunar month of Phalguna or Magha, a day before the new moon. The festival marks, as per Hindu mythology, the night of the marriage between Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati – the convergence of 'Shiva' and 'Shakti'.

It celebrates the night when Lord Shiva performed the 'Tandav'--the cosmic dance. Hindus believe that on this day, the stars in the Northern Hemisphere are in the most optimum positions to help augment a person's spiritual energy.

The festival has been mentioned in Hindu ancient texts like Skanda Purana, Linga Purana, and Padma Purana.

Mahakaleshwar Temple (Ujjain), Kedarnath Temple (Uttarakhand), Murudeshwara Temple(Karnataka), Chidambara Nataraja Temple(Tamil Nadu), Lingaraj Shiva Temple (Odisha), Baidhyanath Temple (Jharkhand), Kashi Vishwanath Temple (Uttar Pradesh), Somnath Temple (Gujarat), Trimbakeshwar Shiva Temple (Maharashtra) are some of the prominent Shiva temples in India.