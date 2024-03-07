Maha Shivratri 2024: Shubh muhurat, puja timings, vidhi, samagri and all you need to know

Maha Shivratri is a Hindu festival that is celebrated every year between February and March in the honour of Lord Shiva. According to the Hindu calendar, it is celebrated on the fourteenth day of the dark half of the lunar month of Phalguna or Magha. For devotees of Lord Shiva, it is one of the most anticipated days of the year. On this day, worshippers rise early and fast throughout the day to offer sincere and passionate prayers to Lord Shiva. Rudra Abhishek Puja is performed in many places, where the Shiva linga is bathed with a mixture of milk, honey, gangajal and yoghurt. Maha Shivratri is celebrated in several temples across the country with much fanfare and pomp. From shubh muhurat to puja rituals, here is all you need to know about the auspicious festival. (Also read: Maha Shivratri 2024: List of puja samagri, bhog items needed for the festival ) Maha Shivratri, a Hindu festival celebrating Lord Shiva, will be observed on March 8.(PTI)

Maha Shivratri 2024 shubh muhurat and puja timings

This year the significant Hindu festival of Maha Shivratri will be observed on Friday, March 8. According to Drik Pachang, the auspicious shubh muhurat or puja timings, are as follows:

Nishita Kaal puja time - 11:33 PM, March 8, 2024 to 12:21 AM, March 9, 2024

Shivaratri Parana time- 06:37 AM to 15:29 PM, March 9

Ratri First Prahar puja time - 18:25 PM to 21:28 PM, March 8

Ratri Second Prahar puja time - 21:28 PM to 11:57 PM, March 8

Ratri Third Prahar puja time - 11:57 PM, March 8 to 02:58 AM, March 9, 2024

Ratri Fourth Prahar puja time - 02:58 AM, March 8 to 06:00 AM, March 9, 2024

Chaturdashi Tithi begins - 21:57 PM, March 08, 2024

Chaturdashi Tithi ends - 18:17 PM, March 09, 2024

Maha Shivratri puja samagri and vidhi

On Maha Shivaratri, the majority of people observe fasting. Over time, there have been changes in the way fasting is observed. During Shivaratri, the puja procedure as prescribed in religious literature is rarely observed. In the modern Puja Vidhi tradition, devotees go to Shiva temples first thing in the morning. As most temples close at noon to prepare for evening darshan, most devotees complete their Shiva Linga Puja by midday.

Most Shiva temples are open late only for darshan, not for puja rituals. In the morning, devotees bring various offerings to the Shiva linga, such as dhatura, bilva leaves and bilva fruit, and perform abhishek with milk and water. In the form of prasad, many people distribute sweet drinks laced with bhang. The cannabis plant, known as bhang, is widely recognised in society as a gift from Lord Shiva. The majority of devotees fast throughout the day, eating only fruits and drinks.

In most cases, it is acceptable to have a fasting meal in the evening. The meal, which specifically consists of plain rice and gram flour-based yellow curry, is dedicated to Lord Shiva's deity on the following day of Maha Shivaratri. It is then delivered to a Baba by the name of Bham Bole, who serves as a symbolic representation of Lord Shiva. The meal is only for family members to consume after this offering.