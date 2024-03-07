Happy Maha Shivratri 2024: Wishes, images, quotes, SMS, WhatsApp and Facebook status to celebrate the Hindu festival

Maha Shivratri 2024: This year, Maha Shivratri falls on March 8. The auspicious festival is dedicated to the worship of Lord Shiva. On this day, devotees worship Lord Shiva, visit temples to give offerings, pray for Lord Shiva's blessings, chant mantras, and observe a nirjala (without food and water) fast. You can also mark the holy day by sending best wishes to your loved ones. We have curated a list for you to check out. See wishes, images, messages and more inside. (Also Read | Maha Shivratri 2024: Date, history, significance and celebrations of the Hindu festival) Check out these Maha Shivratri 2024 wishes, images, quotes, SMS, WhatsApp and Facebook status to celebrate the Hindu festival. (HT Photo)

The holy festival of Maha Shivratri falls on March 8. (HT Photo)

Happy Maha Shivratri 2024 Wishes, Images, Messages, Quotes, SMS, Greetings, WhatsApp & Facebook Status:

Jai Shiv Shankar Bholenath! Please bless us with a happy and peaceful life and noble wisdom. May there be prosperity in every home. Shubh Maha Shivratri!

Maha Shivratri, the grand night of devotion and fasting for Lord Shiva devotees, is most important of all Masik Shivratris that are observed every month. (HT Photo)

Extend warm wishes to you and your loved ones on the occasion of Maha Shivratri. May this auspicious day inspire you to embody the qualities of Lord Shiva.

Shiva's magnificence knows no bounds; He extends salvation to all. May His blessings forever accompany you. Happy Maha Shivratri.

The festival falls on the fourteenth day of the dark (waning) half of the lunar month of Phalguna or Magha, a day before the new moon. (HT Photo)

Om Namah Shivay! Wishing you a blessed and joyous Shivratri, dear. May Lord Shiva accompany you throughout this journey called life.

May the divine energies of Lord Shiva are always there to bring positivity to your life. Wishing you a blessed and beautiful Maha Shivratri.

On this day, devotees observe a day-long fast, meditate, visit Shiva temples, recite mantra and prayers and perform rituals associated with Lord Shiva's worship. (HT Photo)

Wishing a very Happy Sawan Shivratri to everyone. May Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati are always there to bless you and show you the right path in life.

The occasion of Shivratri reminds us all that Lord Shiva is always there to protect us and guide us through the challenges of life. Happy Maha Shivratri.

The festival of Maha Shivratri is the time to purify body, mind and soul and for fresh beginnings. (HT Photo)

Today is the auspicious day of Lord Shiva. Celebrate it with the joy of your heart and help people understand the values of Lord Shiva. Happy Maha Shivratri.

May the divine power of Lord Shiva be with you and your family on this auspicious day of Maha Shivratri. Happy Maha Shivratri.

Observing the Maha Shivratri vrat can help one progress on path of inner peace and spirituality and achieve all worldly goals too. (HT Photo)

Lord Shiva will always clear the darkness for us. Just keep the faith. Happy Maha Shivratri.