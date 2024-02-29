 March 2024: From From Holi to Maha Shivratri, check the list of festivals - Hindustan Times
News / Lifestyle / Festivals / March 2024: From From Holi to Maha Shivratri, check the list of festivals

March 2024: From From Holi to Maha Shivratri, check the list of festivals

ByTapatrisha Das, Delhi
Feb 29, 2024 07:00 PM IST

March starts with Yashoda Jayanti and ends with Ranga Panchami – a month filled with festivals.

The month of March is knocking on the door and so are a range of festivals. It is that time of the year when every day is a festival, and we cannot wait to deck up in new clothes and observe the special days. March announces the end of winter for the year and welcomes the spring season. Tomorrow is March 1, and the month brings a variety of festivals with it. For the Hindu community, March is full of observances of a lot of auspicious days. For the Muslim community, March is special because Ramadan will be starting from the second week of the month. However, the exact date of Ramadan will be decided based on the moon sighting in Saudi Arabia.

March 24 will be observed as Holika Dahan, and Holi will be celebrated throughout the country on March 25. (Pexels)
March 24 will be observed as Holika Dahan, and Holi will be celebrated throughout the country on March 25. (Pexels)

The first week of the month of March celebrates Yashoda Jayanti, Bhanu Saptami, Shabari Jayanti, Kalashtami, Janaki Jayanti and Vijaya Ekadashi. The second week of March is dedicated to Maha Shivratri – one of the largest festivals observed by the devotees of Lord Shiva. The third week of March will be observed as Holashthak – this period of the time is considered inauspicious according to Hindu mythology. It is believed that Bhakt Prahlad, devotee of Lord Vishnu was tortured and tormented during this time. March 25 will be observed as the colourful festival of the country – Holi. This is that time of the year when streets deck up in colours and lights, and happiness persists on people's faces. March 24 will be observed as Holika Dahan, and Holi will be celebrated throughout the country on March 25.

The month of March will end with the celebrations of Ranga Panchami – another festival similar to Holi where people smear coloured powder on each other's faces. It is observed on Phalguna Krishna Paksha Panchami, and will be celebrated on March 30 this year.

List of festivals in March:

March 2 – Yashoda Jayanti

March 3 – Bhanu Shaptami, Shabari Jayanti, Kalashtami, Masik Krishna Janmashtami

March 4 – Janaki Jayanti

March 5 – maharishi Dayanand Saraswati Jayanti

March 6 - Vijaya Ekadashi

March 7 - Vaishnava Vijaya Ekadashi

March 8 - Maha Shivratri, Pradosh Vrat, Masik Shivratri

March 9 – Anvadhan

March 10 - Darsha Amavasya, Ishti, Dwapara Yuga

March 11 - Chandra Darshan

March 12 - Phulera Dooj, Ramakrishna Jayanti

March 13 - Vinayaka Chaturthi

March 14 - Masik Karthigai, Karadaiyan Nombu

March 15 - Skanda Shasti

March 16 - Rohini Vrat Phalguna, start of Ashtahnika

March 17 - Masik Durgashtami

March 20 - Vernal Equinox, Amalaki Ekadashi

March 21 - Narasimha Dwadashi

March 22 - Pradosh Vrat

March 24 – Chhoti Holi, Holika Dahan, Phaluguna Chaumasi Chaudas, Phalguna Purnima Vrat

March 25 – Holi

March 26 - Chaitra Begins, Ishti

March 27 - Bhai Dooj, Bhratri Dwitiya

March 28 - Bhalachandra Sankashti Chaturthi, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti

March 30 - Ranga Panchami

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Tapatrisha Das

    Tapatrisha is Content Producer with Hindustan Times. She covers stories related to health, relationships, and fashion.

© 2024 HindustanTimes
