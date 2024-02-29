March 2024: From From Holi to Maha Shivratri, check the list of festivals
March starts with Yashoda Jayanti and ends with Ranga Panchami – a month filled with festivals.
The month of March is knocking on the door and so are a range of festivals. It is that time of the year when every day is a festival, and we cannot wait to deck up in new clothes and observe the special days. March announces the end of winter for the year and welcomes the spring season. Tomorrow is March 1, and the month brings a variety of festivals with it. For the Hindu community, March is full of observances of a lot of auspicious days. For the Muslim community, March is special because Ramadan will be starting from the second week of the month. However, the exact date of Ramadan will be decided based on the moon sighting in Saudi Arabia.
The first week of the month of March celebrates Yashoda Jayanti, Bhanu Saptami, Shabari Jayanti, Kalashtami, Janaki Jayanti and Vijaya Ekadashi. The second week of March is dedicated to Maha Shivratri – one of the largest festivals observed by the devotees of Lord Shiva. The third week of March will be observed as Holashthak – this period of the time is considered inauspicious according to Hindu mythology. It is believed that Bhakt Prahlad, devotee of Lord Vishnu was tortured and tormented during this time. March 25 will be observed as the colourful festival of the country – Holi. This is that time of the year when streets deck up in colours and lights, and happiness persists on people's faces. March 24 will be observed as Holika Dahan, and Holi will be celebrated throughout the country on March 25.
The month of March will end with the celebrations of Ranga Panchami – another festival similar to Holi where people smear coloured powder on each other's faces. It is observed on Phalguna Krishna Paksha Panchami, and will be celebrated on March 30 this year.
List of festivals in March:
March 2 – Yashoda Jayanti
March 3 – Bhanu Shaptami, Shabari Jayanti, Kalashtami, Masik Krishna Janmashtami
March 4 – Janaki Jayanti
March 5 – maharishi Dayanand Saraswati Jayanti
March 6 - Vijaya Ekadashi
March 7 - Vaishnava Vijaya Ekadashi
March 8 - Maha Shivratri, Pradosh Vrat, Masik Shivratri
March 9 – Anvadhan
March 10 - Darsha Amavasya, Ishti, Dwapara Yuga
March 11 - Chandra Darshan
March 12 - Phulera Dooj, Ramakrishna Jayanti
March 13 - Vinayaka Chaturthi
March 14 - Masik Karthigai, Karadaiyan Nombu
March 15 - Skanda Shasti
March 16 - Rohini Vrat Phalguna, start of Ashtahnika
March 17 - Masik Durgashtami
March 20 - Vernal Equinox, Amalaki Ekadashi
March 21 - Narasimha Dwadashi
March 22 - Pradosh Vrat
March 24 – Chhoti Holi, Holika Dahan, Phaluguna Chaumasi Chaudas, Phalguna Purnima Vrat
March 25 – Holi
March 26 - Chaitra Begins, Ishti
March 27 - Bhai Dooj, Bhratri Dwitiya
March 28 - Bhalachandra Sankashti Chaturthi, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti
March 30 - Ranga Panchami