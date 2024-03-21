 Sadhguru's daughter shares father's health update after emergency brain surgery | Trending - Hindustan Times
Sadhguru's daughter shares father's health update after emergency brain surgery

ByHT Trending Desk
Mar 21, 2024 09:32 AM IST

Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev had also shared a video on his Instagram account from his hospital bed, sharing a health update.

Messages of a speedy recovery poured in from all quarters for spiritual leader Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev who underwent an emergency brain surgery at a private hospital in Delhi on Sunday. He had suffered "life-threatening" bleeding in the skull and is now recovering well, a senior doctor at Delhi’s Indraprastha Apollo Hospital said on Wednesday.

Radhe Jaggi (R) is the daughter of Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev. (PTI, Instagram/radhejaggi)
Radhe Jaggi (R) is the daughter of Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev. (PTI, Instagram/radhejaggi)

Sadhguru’s daughter, Radhe Jaggi, too shared an update on her father’s health.

“For those asking, Sadhguru is doing well and recovering quickly,” Radhe Jaggi wrote on Instagram Stories on Wednesday.

Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev, who is the founder of Coimbatore-headquartered Isha Foundation, shared a video from his hospital bed.

"The Apollo hospital neurosurgeons cut through my skull to try and find something but found nothing -- totally empty. So they gave up and patched it up. Here I am in Delhi with the patched-up skull but no damaged brain," Jaggi Vasudev, 66, said in the video which was posted on his Instagram account.

