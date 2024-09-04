US doctor removes wrong organ during surgery, man dies in surgery room: Report

A 70-year-old man in Florida died on the operating table due to a grievous surgical error, as reported by the New York Post. William Bryan, who was visiting his rental property with his wife Beverly, experienced sudden lower left abdominal pain. The couple sought medical attention at Ascension Sacred Heart Emerald Coast Hospital, where Bryan was admitted for tests on an abnormality of the spleen. The medical team, led by General Surgeon Dr. Thomas Shaknovsky Chief Medical Officer Dr. Christopher Bacani, recommended surgery. Despite initial reluctance, Bryan consented to a hand-assisted laparoscopic splenectomy in August, believing it would address his symptoms. However, the procedure had a disastrous outcome. In a medical error, a patient has died after a surgeon removed the wrong organ during a procedure at a hospital in the United States.(Unsplash)

Surgical error and attempted cover-up

During the operation, Dr. Shaknovsky mistakenly removed Bryan’s liver instead of his spleen, causing catastrophic blood loss and Bryan's subsequent death. The surgeons reportedly attempted to cover up the error by labeling the removed liver as an "enlarged spleen," according to a statement from the law firm representing Bryan's widow, Beverly.

A post from Zarzaur Law on Facebook details that Dr. Shaknovsky cut through major blood vessels while removing Bryan's liver, leading to immediate fatal hemorrhage. The law firm further alleges that the surgeons misled Bryan’s family by claiming that the spleen was severely diseased & had migrated across his body. They also suggested that Bryan's actual spleen was still in place with a small cyst on its surface.

History and legal action

Dr. Shaknovsky has faced scrutiny before; the law firm revealed that he was involved in a "wrong-site surgery" incident in 2023 where he mistakenly removed part of a patient's pancreas instead of the intended adrenal gland.

Beverly Bryan has retained legal counsel to seek justice for her husband's death. In a statement, she expressed her grief & frustration, demanding that Dr. Shaknovsky be held accountable and that he no longer practice medicine. She is pursuing both civil and criminal actions related to her husband's death.

Hospital response and investigation

Ascension Sacred Heart Emerald Coast Hospital has stated that it is investigating the incident. North Walton Doctor's Hospital, which had previously been associated with Dr. Shaknovsky, has since disassociated from him (and removed all references to him from its website).

The New York Post also noted that a small cyst—initially thought to be the cause of Bryan's pain—was later found on his spleen.