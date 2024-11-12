Chinese woman dies after undergoing 6 cosmetic surgeries in one day, family awarded compensation

A tragic incident in China has raised serious concerns over the safety of multiple cosmetic surgeries. A woman, identified as Liu, from a rural area in Guigang, Guangxi province, tragically died after undergoing six cosmetic procedures in a single day. Her family has since filed a lawsuit against the clinic, seeking compensation and accountability for what they allege was negligence and improper care. However, the court awarded only half the amount initially requested by Liu's family, sparking public debate over the risks of extensive cosmetic enhancements. A woman died after six surgeries in one day; her family sued the clinic for negligence. (Pixabay)

Liu’s Desire for Transformation Ends in Tragedy

According to the South China Morning Post, Liu, who travelled to Nanning, southern China, on December 9, 2020, had taken out a loan of over 40,000 yuan (US$5,600) to finance her cosmetic procedures. Her first round of surgeries included double eyelid surgery and a nose job, lasting five hours. This was followed by a second procedure the next morning, where fat extracted through thigh liposuction was injected into her face and breasts.

Shortly after her discharge on December 11, Liu collapsed in the clinic’s lift. The clinic staff administered emergency care, but her condition quickly worsened. She was rushed to The Second Nanning People’s Hospital, where she was pronounced dead the same afternoon. An autopsy revealed the cause of death as acute respiratory failure caused by a pulmonary embolism, linked to the liposuction procedure.

Family’s legal battle and partial settlement

In response, Liu’s family filed a lawsuit in the Jiangnan District People’s Court of Nanning City, demanding 1.18 million yuan (US$168,000) as compensation. Her husband recounted, “The clinic offered me 200,000 yuan as compensation. I said at least one million yuan should be given for a person’s death. Even if we split the responsibility, it should still be at least 500,000 yuan.”

The court initially held the clinic fully responsible, ordering compensation of over one million yuan. However, the clinic appealed, arguing that Liu should have understood the inherent risks associated with cosmetic procedures. After court-commissioned agencies requested documentation on the clinic’s standards, which the clinic failed to provide, the ruling was partially revised. The court ultimately awarded Liu’s family 590,000 yuan, attributing shared responsibility due to Liu’s pre-existing health conditions.

A growing debate on cosmetic surgery risks

The incident has ignited widespread discussion in China about the rising demand for cosmetic procedures and the need for stricter regulation to ensure patient safety.