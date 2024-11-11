Viral video shows women as ‘live mannequins’ in China mall, leaves internet shocked

A viral video showing models walking on treadmills outside clothing stores at a mall in China has shocked many on social media. The video, which has over 5 million views, shows dressed up model walking the ramp outside the designer clothing store ITIB. The women replace mannequins in the shop as they display the latest fashion during their ramp walk on the treadmill. The video, which has over 5 million views, shows dressed up model walking the ramp outside the designer clothing store ITIB.(X/@gunsnrosesgirl3)

The video shows the women walking with all the professionalism of runway models while many people stop and look with awe at them. Some even capture videos to record the unique spectacle.

"A Chinese retail chain has swapped traditional mannequins for real women walking on treadmills, wearing their clothes.They believe this helps customers see how the garments fit and move on a person," the caption read.

Take a look at the video here:

This comes months after similar visuals were seen in Dubai where a clothing brand had a model standing next to mannequins at its store-front at Dubai Festival City Mall. The model stood on a platform at the front of the store and switched poses as shoppers stopped to get a look.

The video was met with harsh criticism as many equated the job to modern slavery. “This is inhuman. I’m sure her feet hurt like crazy and when we have regular dummies why do we even need this?," wrote one user.

How the internet reacted

The video from China has received similar reactions but most users were amused by the job and claimed that the job role was like being paid to workout.

"Not a bad hustle if you’re looking for some extra cash…and it keeps you fit too! Get paid to walk and show off the latest styles," wrote one user.

"That’s wild. I suppose it is job security and helps them get their steps in for the day. What happens when they need to use the toilet? Hope they get a break," said one concerned user, while another worried about their safety on the treadmill. "What happens when they trip? No guardrail or nothing, falling from a raised platform. Oh you know I'm getting old when i see this and just think of safety."