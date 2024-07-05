Woman on display at Dubai mall as live mannequin raises eyebrows: ‘Modern world slavery’

A clothing brand in Dubai had a model standing next to mannequins at its store-front, leaving shoppers at a mall confused and sparking a range of reactions on the internet. A video, first shared by the model herself, features her posing next to the mannequins at the store of apparel brand Manto Bride at Dubai Festival City Mall. A model stood at a storefront, next to the mannequins, at a mall in Dubai. (Instagram/_angelina.a__)

The model, Angelina, stood on a platform at the front of the store, wearing one of their dresses and stiletto heels. She kept switching poses, capturing the attention of shoppers passing by the store.

She captioned the video, "POV: Marketing in Dubai".

Take a look at the video here:

The video was first posted both on Angelina’s Instagram and TikTok accounts and multiple other Instagram pages have reposted it.

Popular Dubai-based account "@lovindubai", a page which posts bite-sized stories and other community information, shared the video with the caption, "Legends say she's still striking poses to this day."

However, not many people found the marketing strategy to be a very clever idea. Instagram user Shruti Chadha commented, “This is inhuman. I’m sure her feet hurt like crazy and when we have regular dummies why do we even need this?”

Public figure Ghazi Al Yaman said, “Next level marketing. Nice one.”

Another user, Vlada Bulhakova, also had something to say on the same line, “Someone has a lot of money for marketing," the user said.

“Everyone saying this is slavery, inhuman, uncomfortable. Just like everyone else, we all have our own discomfort at work, we all get some pain whether it’s on foot, back, hands whatever. She’s getting paid just like we get, plus think about the security guards in the malls, they stand all the time too. We all are struggling and that's what makes us strong," another user said.

While the video posted on Angelina’s account has over 6,000 views and over 100 likes, the same clip on Lovein Dubai's account has over 4.89 lakh views and 300-plus comments.

