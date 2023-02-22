This man's unique marketing skills have impressed netizens. Here's why

In today's age, marketing is one of those areas that companies keep a maximum focus on. A product must be promoted and informed to the audience in an impactful way so that they remember it. Now, a video of a plastic container seller has gone viral because of his unique marketing strategy.

IPS officer Dipanshu Kabra posted the footage on Twitter. A man can be seen selling enormous plastic containers in the clip. He referred to them as 'gamlas' and threw them onto the street to demonstrate their durability. The man also exerted tremendous pressure on one of the containers, but it remained intact and unaltered.

In the post's caption, the IPS officer wrote, "#Marketing Level - Ultra Pro Max +++."

In the Twitter its always post's not twitter or insta comments section, an individual wrote, "What a marketing manager ... India ka product." A second person added, "This is the best strategy if you have a good product. He is effectively showcasing its USP." "Give the reason why this tub did not break. Is the tub really that strong, or is it just a trick?" posted a third.