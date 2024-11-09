Proud Chinese mom shares shocking photo of son urinating over family meal, internet slams her

Social media platforms have increasingly become a battleground for creativity and competition, with users often seeking viral moments to gain likes, followers, and attention. However, some posts have crossed the line, and a recent incident in China has sparked outrage online. A mother from Beijing shared a post featuring her young son urinating on a table full of food, which her family proceeded to eat despite the unpleasant event. In China, a mother faced backlash after posting a picture of her son urinating on a family meal.(Pixabay)

According to the South China Morning Post, the incident occurred when the toddler, held by his grandmother next to the dining table, suddenly urinated. The mother captured the moment, sharing it proudly on social media. The food on the table appeared to include steamed buns, eggs, and vegetables, all of which were later consumed by the family, despite the shocking nature of the situation.

Public outrage and cultural context

The post quickly gained attention on Chinese social media, with many social media users expressing their disbelief and concern. One user even questioned, "So, did you guys end up eating that food?" In a response that stunned many, the mother confirmed, "Yes, we did eat it."

While the incident may seem baffling to many, it has a cultural context rooted in traditional Chinese beliefs. As the South China Morning Post explains, in some parts of China, the urine of young boys is thought to possess "mysterious powers." It is believed to have various benefits, including boosting yang energy, reducing fever, and even warding off evil spirits. Additionally, the first morning urine of a boy under the age of 10 is considered particularly potent.

Controversial practices still persist

This belief ties into some controversial cultural practices, such as the preparation of a dish known as "urine eggs," which involves soaking fresh eggs in urine collected from young boys. Despite these long-standing traditions, many social media users were quick to condemn the mother's actions, with some calling for stricter regulations to prevent such content from being shared online.