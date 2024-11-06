Chinese man lives with wife and 4 lovers in the same building for years, all clueless about each other

In a world where maintaining even one relationship can be sometimes tough, a married man from China has shocked the public with a complex web of deceit involving four women, all living within the same housing complex. Incredibly, one of these women even resided in the same building as his wife, and for over four years, none of the women ever discovered each other’s existence. The story has gone viral across Chinese social media, with people struggling to grasp how such a deceitful affair could go unnoticed for so long. For years, a Chinese man deceived five women, hiding his relationships until his lies were exposed. (Unsplash)

A man of deception

Known by the pseudonym Xiaojun, this man hails from Jilin province in northeastern China. Though his age remains undisclosed, Xiaojun’s background is one of financial struggle. According to the South China Morning Post, he was raised by a mother who worked as a bathhouse attendant and a father who held various part-time jobs in construction. Xiaojun’s humble beginnings seemed at odds with the lavish persona he crafted for himself.

Desperate to elevate his status, Xiaojun began fabricating a life of luxury, claiming to be the heir to a wealthy family that owned successful businesses. His deception went further when he presented his wife, Xiaojia, with counterfeit luxury items purchased online, convincing her of his supposed wealth. It was this illusion that led Xiaojia to marry him shortly after falling pregnant.

However, Xiaojia soon discovered the truth about her husband’s financial situation. Rather than opting for a divorce, she chose to raise their child alone, eventually kicking him out of their home. Xiaojun, now homeless, found a new source of support in Xiaohong, a woman he met online. He borrowed a hefty sum of 140,000 yuan from her, under false pretenses, and moved into a nearby flat with her.

Yet, his deception didn’t stop there. Xiaojun continued his relationships with three other women: university students Xiaomin and Xiaoxin, and nurse Xiaolan. From these women, he extracted smaller amounts of money, continuing his charade of a wealthy life. His schemes began to unravel when Xiaoxin grew suspicious after finding fake cash in a bag he claimed held a large sum of money.

The truth revealed

Her suspicion led to a report to the police, which ultimately exposed Xiaojun’s long-running con. Authorities arrested him, revealing his deceit to all the women involved.